COVID-19 in Chennai: 97-yr-old Chennai Man Beats Coronavirus
In Chennai, a 97-year-old man has successfully fought against coronavirus and returned home, said a private hospital.

In a statement issued here, Kauvery Hospital said 97-year-sold Krishna Murti, one of the oldest Covid-19 survivors till date was admitted on May 30. He presented himself with symptoms of fever, cough and mild breathlessness.

The patient also had other health ailments such as hypertension and coronary heart disease, which complicated his health condition, the hospital said. His daily diet included high protein vegetable meals. Shortly after admission, the patient's fever reduced and his breathing also improved.


After a few days, he also started having his own meals and was able to move around on his own. At the isolation ward he was highly spirited and jubilant. He used to cheer the other patients and advise them to be positive.

The patient was discharged after his test reports came back negative for COVID-19, the hospital said.

"Taking his case as an example, we wish to tell people not to give in to fear and lose hope. The fatality rate of COVID-19 is very low and we urge people to be positive and safe during these challenging times," Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, Senior Consultant ? Infectious Diseases, said.

Source: IANS

