COVID-19 in Chennai: 97-yr-old Chennai Man Beats Coronavirus

‘In Chennai, 97-year-sold Krishna Murti, is one of the oldest COVID-19 survivors till date, said a private hospital.’

After a few days, he also started having his own meals and was able to move around on his own. At the isolation ward he was highly spirited and jubilant. He used to cheer the other patients and advise them to be positive.The patient was discharged after his test reports came back negative for COVID-19, the hospital said."Taking his case as an example, we wish to tell people not to give in to fear and lose hope. The fatality rate of COVID-19 is very low and we urge people to be positive and safe during these challenging times," Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, Senior Consultant ? Infectious Diseases, said.Source: IANS