COVID-19 in Telangana: 208 New Cases Reported in One Day

The remaining cases were reported from 11 other districts including Medchal and Ranga Reddy bordering Greater Hyderabad.According to the director of public health and family welfare, 1,993 people have so far recovered and discharged. The number of active cases stands at 2,162.Meanwhile, the strike by junior doctors at state-run Gandhi Hospital continued for a third day on Thursday. They had gone on a flash strike on Tuesday night after relatives of a COVID-19 patient attacked a doctor following his death at the hospital.More than 300 junior doctors have been on strike, demanding tight security for healthcare professionals treating COVID-19 patients, and decentralisation of COVID-19 nodal hospital among others.The Telangana Junior Doctors' Association decided to continue the strike following the failure of talks with Health Minister E. Rajender.The officials had announced on late Wednesday that the doctors called off their strike after the minister promised to consider all their demands. However, TJUDAS vowed to continue the strike till concrete steps are taken on their demands.The strike by medicos, however, has not affected the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Professors and faculty members ensured continuation of the service.Gandhi Hospital is the nodal hospital for Covid-19 cases in Telangana and TJUDA is demanding that the patients be treated in other hospitals as well.The junior doctors went on a flash strike on Tuesday night after two relatives of a COVID-19 patient assaulted a doctor on duty following the death of the patient.Police have already arrested two persons involved in the attack.Source: IANS