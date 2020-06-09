COVID-19: Don't Ignore Chest Pain

"These might be there, but when you start to feel exhaustion, or reduced oxygen levels, you should reach out to a doctor," he explained. Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Cardiology Council at Fortis Group of Hospitals, said that coronavirus could damage the heart by causing clots, reducing the efficiency of heart muscles, and rising heart rate."There are multiple ways in which this virus attacks the heart. The virus tends to form clots in the body. It is one of the ways in which the virus attacks the body. It also forms inflammations which can lead to heart attacks. Formation of clots in young people in lungs can lead to severe breathlessness, low blood pressure and low oxygenation. The clotting tendency can even lead to stroke in young people. These are direct effects of the cardiovascular system. Inflammation can also affect the heart muscles leading to reduced pumping efficiency of the heart and heart rate disturbances," he added.Other experts emphasized that citizens must take even greater precautions since India is on the upward slope of its COVID track where its peak is yet to be reached. One of the precautions is adoption of an anti-inflammatory diet, said Dr KK Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Medical Association. "Anything refined is inflammatory and should be avoided. Take up a non-inflammatory diet and add all supplements that are lost by the virus," he said.Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council, said, "Coronavirus has set forth a wide range of damages and challenges for the world that doctors and researches are still struggling to get a grasp on. Therefore, the golden adage of prevention is better than cure, is something all of us must follow."Besides, the experts also stressed the importance of reaching out for mental health support and the increased need for psychological counselling as they expect a surge in its demand owing to the distress caused by COVID-19. They further stressed the importance of keeping lungs active and increasing their capacities by undertaking activities like blowing conch shells, balloons, and whistles.Source: IANS