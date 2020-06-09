by Colleen Fleiss on  September 6, 2020 at 11:41 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

National Nutrition Week 2020: Top Superfoods for Women Revealed
During different parts of her life cycle, a woman, starting from puberty to menopause, requires unique nutritional needs. But many women neglect their dietary requirements due to their work pressure or family responsibilities and hence are prone to several nutritional deficiencies.

To overcome these nutritional deficiencies, women should include a lot of superfoods in their regular diet. Superfoods are mostly plant-based foods, but some fish and dairy, which are thought to be nutritionally dense and suitable for one's health.

Empowering Better Health

Superfoods provide essential micronutrients and protect women against various diseases like breast cancer, ovarian cancer, vaginal infections, pregnancy issues, premenstrual issues, and more, revealed research studies.


Below are listed the top superfoods for women:

Curd: Because of its rich calcium content, it is one of the highly recommended food items for women. Calcium deficiency in women is linked to bone-related issues like osteoporosis. When compared to men, women are at higher risk for osteoporosis. Curd is an excellent source of probiotics which enhances digestion, reduces constipation and diarrhea. The protein content in curd boosts the feeling of satiety and promotes weight loss.

Egg: Good source of vitamin B12 and folate; both are essential nutrients for women's health. Vitamin B12 lowers anemia risk, whereas folate reduces congenital disabilities during pregnancy. Also a rich source of choline, a new study has shown that women who had an increased choline intake are 24% less likely to get breast cancer. Calcium, vitamin D, and A are the other nutrient sources of eggs. So remember to include eggs in any form in your regular diet.

Spinach: Known for its rich iron and folate content, regular intake of spinach helps treat anemia. Its vitamin K, A, and fiber content help ward off colon and lung cancer. The antioxidant-rich nature of spinach helps in collagen production, which smoothens the skin, resulting in bright and glowing skin.

Soybeans: These are a great source of calcium, magnesium, and folate. A moderate amount of soybean consumption helps reduce breast cancer risk, revealed study. The phytoestrogen (plant estrogen) in soy helps in a similar way like human estrogen, a key hormone in women's bodies.

Guava: It is essential in a woman's diet because of its high vitamin C content. This vitamin helps in iron absorption and prevents anemia. The lycopene content is good for skin health. Because of its high manganese content, guava encourages the body to absorb other food's key nutrients. The calcium content prevents osteoporosis and other bone-related issues.

Flaxseeds: A great source of omega 3 fatty acids, it eases premenstrual syndrome symptoms. The omega 3 fatty acid content is essential for eye, brain development, and skin and hair.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Superfoods That Make You Live Longer
Superfoods like berries, turmeric, broccoli, coffee, Holy basil can lengthen telemores, slowing down the aging process, thereby increase longevity.
READ MORE
Top 7 Superfoods to Gain Weight In a Healthy Way
Superfoods are nutrient dense foods that energize and nourish the body, aiding in a healthy weight gain. Know more about the Superfoods to be included in your diet.
READ MORE
Quiz on Superfoods
All foods contain some nutritional value. But there are some that are so beneficial they are given the status of superfood. Take this quiz on superfoods to find out how much you know about ...
READ MORE
Superfoods In Your Diet
Superfoods should be a part of daily diet as they are packed with nutrients and healing properties.But the best part is that they are tasty too!
READ MORE
Complete Natural Wonder Foods
Aloe vera juice provides anti-inflammatory action in the digestive system. 100 g of amla contains 600 mg of this protective vitamin.Sprouts are one of the densest sources of nutrition.
READ MORE
Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda
According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic substances in the body. The toxic accumulation depletes the cells of its oxygen, energy and promotes ill heath.
READ MORE
Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis is characterized by sac-like outpouching in the intestinal wall. Inflammation of diverticula results in diverticulitis.
READ MORE
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

The Cabbage DietZone DietThe Macrobiotic DietWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMagical Millets for Your HealthDiverticulosis and DiverticulitisDietary Do’s and Don’ts of AyurvedaComplete Natural Wonder FoodsNutrition IQ