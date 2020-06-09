National Nutrition Week 2020: Top Superfoods for Women Revealed

During different parts of her life cycle, a woman, starting from puberty to menopause, requires unique nutritional needs. But many women neglect their dietary requirements due to their work pressure or family responsibilities and hence are prone to several nutritional deficiencies.



To overcome these nutritional deficiencies, women should include a lot of superfoods in their regular diet. Superfoods are mostly plant-based foods, but some fish and dairy, which are thought to be nutritionally dense and suitable for one's health.

‘Along with a regular diet, if women focus on superfoods rich in various micronutrients, it would be beneficial for them and society as women are the backbone of society.’





Curd: Because of its rich calcium content, it is one of the highly recommended food items for women. Calcium deficiency in women is linked to bone-related issues like osteoporosis. When compared to men, women are at higher risk for osteoporosis. Curd is an excellent source of probiotics which enhances digestion, reduces constipation and diarrhea. The protein content in curd boosts the feeling of satiety and promotes weight loss.



Egg: Good source of vitamin B12 and folate; both are essential nutrients for women's health. Vitamin B12 lowers anemia risk, whereas folate reduces congenital disabilities during pregnancy. Also a rich source of choline, a new study has shown that women who had an increased choline intake are 24% less likely to get breast cancer. Calcium, vitamin D, and A are the other nutrient sources of eggs. So remember to include eggs in any form in your regular diet.



Spinach: Known for its rich iron and folate content, regular intake of spinach helps treat anemia. Its vitamin K, A, and fiber content help ward off colon and lung cancer. The antioxidant-rich nature of spinach helps in collagen production, which smoothens the skin, resulting in bright and glowing skin.



Soybeans: These are a great source of calcium, magnesium, and folate. A moderate amount of soybean consumption helps reduce breast cancer risk, revealed study. The phytoestrogen (plant estrogen) in soy helps in a similar way like human estrogen, a key hormone in women's bodies.



Guava: It is essential in a woman's diet because of its high vitamin C content. This vitamin helps in iron absorption and prevents anemia. The lycopene content is good for skin health. Because of its high manganese content, guava encourages the body to absorb other food's key nutrients. The calcium content prevents osteoporosis and other bone-related issues.



Flaxseeds: A great source of omega 3 fatty acids, it eases premenstrual syndrome symptoms. The omega 3 fatty acid content is essential for eye, brain development, and skin and hair.



Source: Medindia Below are listed the top superfoods for women:Because of its rich calcium content, it is one of the highly recommended food items for women. Calcium deficiency in women is linked to bone-related issues like osteoporosis. When compared to men, women are at higher risk for osteoporosis. Curd is an excellent source of probiotics which enhances digestion, reduces constipation and diarrhea. The protein content in curd boosts the feeling of satiety and promotes weight loss.Good source of vitamin B12 and folate; both are essential nutrients for women's health. Vitamin B12 lowers anemia risk, whereas folate reduces congenital disabilities during pregnancy. Also a rich source of choline, a new study has shown that women who had an increased choline intake are 24% less likely to get breast cancer. Calcium, vitamin D, and A are the other nutrient sources of eggs. So remember to include eggs in any form in your regular diet.Known for its rich iron and folate content, regular intake of spinach helps treat anemia. Its vitamin K, A, and fiber content help ward off colon and lung cancer. The antioxidant-rich nature of spinach helps in collagen production, which smoothens the skin, resulting in bright and glowing skin.These are a great source of calcium, magnesium, and folate. A moderate amount of soybean consumption helps reduce breast cancer risk, revealed study. The phytoestrogen (plant estrogen) in soy helps in a similar way like human estrogen, a key hormone in women's bodies.It is essential in a woman's diet because of its high vitamin C content. This vitamin helps in iron absorption and prevents anemia. The lycopene content is good for skin health. Because of its high manganese content, guava encourages the body to absorb other food's key nutrients. The calcium content prevents osteoporosis and other bone-related issues.A great source of omega 3 fatty acids, it eases premenstrual syndrome symptoms. The omega 3 fatty acid content is essential for eye, brain development, and skin and hair.Source: Medindia

Superfoods provide essential micronutrients and protect women against various diseases like breast cancer, ovarian cancer, vaginal infections, pregnancy issues, premenstrual issues, and more, revealed research studies.