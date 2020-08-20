COVID-19 Diagnosis Improved With 3D CT Scans

Three patients who were suspected of having COVID-19 underwent contrast enhanced thoracic CT when their symptoms worsened. Two had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, but one was reverse transcription chain reaction (RT-PCR) negative. But because this patient had compelling clinical and imaging, the result was presumed to be a false negative.notes Dr. Spieler.Given diagnostic challenges with respect to false negative results by RT-PCR, the gold standard for COVID-19 diagnostic screening, CT can be helpful in establishing this diagnosis.Importantly, these CT features can range in form and structure and appear to correlate with disease progression. This allows for 3D segmentation of the data in which lung tissue can be volumetrically quantified or airflow patterns could be modeled.The CT scans were all segmented into 3D digital surface models using the scientific visualization program Avizo (Thermofisher Scientific) and techniques that the Schachner Lab uses for evolutionary anatomy research.adds Spieler.To date, there haven't been good models of what COVID is doing to the lungs. So, this project focused on the visualization of the lung damage in the 3D models as compared to previous methods that have been published - volume-rendered models and straight 2D screen shots of CT scans and radiographs.says Dr. Schachner.The three models all show varying degrees of COVID-19 related infection in the respiratory tissues - particularly along the back of the lungs, and bottom sections. They more clearly show COVID-19-related infection in the respiratory system compared to radiographs (x-rays), CT scans, or RT-PCR testing alone.Source: Eurekalert