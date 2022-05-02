About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 Death Toll in US Tops 900,000

by Colleen Fleiss on February 5, 2022 at 10:43 PM
The United States has reached the milestone of 900,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, revealed data from Johns Hopkins University. With the national case count topping 76.2 million, the death toll across the US rose to 900,528 as of Friday evening, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the tally.

States with more than 30,000 fatalities also include Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Georgia, Michigan and New Jersey.

The US remains the country worst hit by the pandemic with the world's highest caseload and death toll, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the global cases and more than 15 per cent of global deaths.

Last year, the US Covid-19 deaths hit half a million on February 22, topped 600,000 on June 15, reached 700,000 on October 1 and exceeded 800,000 on December 14.

It took 113 days for the national death toll to climb from 500,000 to 600,000, 108 days to jump from 600,000 to 700,000, 74 days to soar from 700,000 to 800,000 and 52 days to surge from 800,000 to 900,000.

Source: IANS
