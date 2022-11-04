COVID-19: Children Above 5 Years at Higher Risk of MIS-C

Advertisement

The patients met the World Health Organization's definition for MIS-C, which includes fever persisting for at least 3 days; elevated C-reactive protein, which indicates inflammation; illness involving 2 or more systems with no obvious microbial cause of inflammation; and positivity for COVID-19 or suspected contact with a positive case.Most patients (89%) had gastrointestinal symptoms such as pain and dermatological problems like rashes and swelling (85%).Cardiac involvement was common (59%), as were abnormalities in blood coagulation (90%).Of the 232 children, 73 (31.5%) were admitted to ICU, and 47 (64%) of them needed treatment for very low blood pressure.The risk of admission to the ICU was higher in children aged 6-12 years (44%) and 13-17 years (46%) than in children aged 0-5 years (18%). As well, children admitted to the hospital later in the pandemic (between November 2020 and March 2021) were more likely to be admitted to the ICU (50 of 112, 45%) than those hospitalized earlier (23 of 120, 19%).The authors note challenges in diagnosing MIS-C.writes Dr. Joan Robinson, a pediatrician at the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, with coauthors."Most of these children lacked a history of contact with a person with proven SARS-CoV-2 infection. Identifying exposure can be difficult as infected contacts may be asymptomatic or may never have been tested."The authors call for international consensus on MIS-C diagnostic criteria to enhance clinical care and research.Source: Eurekalert