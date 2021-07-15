Heart Problems in Kids with MIS-C Resolve In 4 Months

‘Many children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) faced heart problems like severe cardiac abnormalities, including decreased ability of the heart to pump properly, coronary artery dilation and leaking heart valves.’

MIS-C is a rare condition triggered by SARS-CoV-2 infection that causes widespread inflammation throughout the body. Many children with MIS-C were asymptomatic or had mild COVID symptoms at first but weeks later developed a variety of non-respiratory symptoms including abdominal pain, skin rashes, heart abnormalities, and, in some cases, vasodilatory shock (extremely low blood pressure).Some of the first MIS-C cases in the United States were seen in spring 2020 by Columbia pediatricians at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital.says Farooqi, who is also a pediatric cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital.When first admitted to the hospital, most of the 45 children (median age 9 years old) in the study were critically ill and required intensive care.Nearly 80% of the children had some type of cardiac dysfunction, and almost half had moderate to severe cardiac abnormalities, including decreased ability of the heart to pump properly, coronary artery dilation, and leaking heart valves.Two-thirds of the children experienced a temporary decrease in the number of white blood cells during their hospital stay. The majority had an increase in inflammatory markers, and more than half also had elevated cardiac-specific markers indicating heart injury.To ease the inflammatory response, doctors treated the children with steroids, and most received intravenous immunoglobulin and immunomodulators. One-third received respiratory support, though none required ECMO (an external life-support machine). More than half received therapies to increase and maintain blood pressure."These kids were quite sick, but at our hospital, where we began using steroids and other treatments routinely for MIS-C, most of the patients responded rapidly and were discharged by about five days," Farooqi says.The researchers found that immunologic abnormalities and markers for heart injury returned to normal within a few weeks after the children left the hospital. By four months, most of the heart abnormalities had resolved, including all of the coronary artery abnormalities."It's reassuring that our cardiac and immunologic outcomes were similar to those reported in a recent retrospective study of children hospitalized in the United Kingdom with MIS-C," Farooqi says.Most of the children continued to do well several months after being hospitalized with MIS-C.Farooqi says.Cases of MIS-C are now far below the peak last year, but they are still trickling in.she continues.Source: Eurekalert