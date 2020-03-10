COVID-19 Cases Top 34.4 Million

The number of global COVID-19 cases has 34.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,026,700, according to Johns Hopkins University.



As of Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 34,495,372 and the fatalities rose to 1,026,717, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.



The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,331,241 and 208,693, respectively, according to the CSSE.



‘Global COVID-19 cases have topped 34.4 million: Johns Hopkins.’





The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,847,092), Russia (1,188,928), Colombia (841,531), Peru (818,297), Spain (789,932), Argentina (779,689), Mexico (753,090), South Africa (677,833), France (629,431), the UK (469,764), Chile (466,590), Iran (464,596), Iraq (372,259) Bangladesh (366,383), and Saudi Arabia (335,578), the CSSE figures showed.



Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 144,680.



The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (78,492), the UK (42,358), Italy (35,941), Peru (32,535), France (32,171), Spain (32,086), Iran (26,567), Colombia (26,397), Russia (20,981), Argentina (20,599), South Africa (16,909), Chile (12,867), Ecuador (11,495), Indonesia (10,972) and Belgium (10,023).



