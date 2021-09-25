COVID-19 by Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 231.1 Million

Globally, the pandemic has topped 231.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.73 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.04 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 231,105,748, 4,736,892 and 6,045,775,206, respectively.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,594,803 cases.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (593,663), India (446,368), Mexico (274,139), Peru (199,182), Russia (198,644), Indonesia (141,258), the UK (136,336), Italy (130,603), Colombia (126,068), Iran (118,792), France (117,147) and Argentina (114,828).
Source: IANS