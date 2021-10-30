COVID-19 Booster Shots from December

The Health Ministry in Japan has planned to offer COVID-19 booster doses in December, said sources.
The Ministry held an expert panel meeting on Thursday to discuss the details of delivering the booster shots and planned to make an official decision in November, reports Xinhua news agency.
The results of a US study showed that the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine changed differently among different age groups five months after taking the second shot.
The panel urged the Ministry to promote booster shots for elderly people and others with a high risk of turning severe cases, as the vaccine efficacy for them is expected to decline over time.
Source: IANS