COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Higher Protection Than Previous Infections, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on October 30, 2021 at 8:03 PM
COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Higher Protection Than Previous Infections, Says Study

People who are unvaccinated were 5 times more likely to have COVID-19, reveals a new study.
The new study, published on Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), examined more than 7,000 people across nine states who were hospitalized with Covid-19-like illness, Xinhua news agency reported.

The data demonstrates that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for Covid-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months, said the CDC.

"We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of Covid-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection. This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating the protection of vaccines against severe disease from Covid-19," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Source: IANS
<< India Registers 14,313 New COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Booster Shots from December >>

How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
