People who are unvaccinated were 5 times more likely to have COVID-19, reveals a new study.

The new study, published on Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), examined more than 7,000 people across nine states who were hospitalized with Covid-19-like illness, Xinhua news agency reported.



The data demonstrates that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for Covid-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months, said the CDC.

‘The CDC found that those who were unvaccinated and had a recent infection were 5 times more likely to have Covid-19 than those who were recently fully vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.’