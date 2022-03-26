COVID-19 — a Transformed Approach from Pandemic to Endemic!

With the evolving transition of the pandemic into the "endemic" phase and ease of back-to-normal mindset, the panel of experts at the University of Michigan warned that it might not be the case.
The devastating killer — coronavirus has killed millions worldwide with countless left with lasting physical, mental and economic scars and is continuing. Hence, the new "endemic" phase, where the virus can't be eliminated from circulation and could still rise again, requires a different attitude.
"COVID-19 is not gone, its impacts are not equally distributed, and there remain many people who are vulnerable to long-term effects and future infections," says Lindsay Kobayashi, Ph.D., a social epidemiologist at the U-M School of Public Health and leader of the COVID-19 Coping Study.
