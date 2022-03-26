About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Family-based Treatment Effective Against Severe Childhood Obesity

by Karishma Abhishek on March 26, 2022 at 11:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Family-based Treatment Effective Against Severe Childhood Obesity

Children with severe obesity reveal better results with family-based treatment as per the FABO study at the Outpatient Clinic, Haukeland University Hospital, Norwegian public healthcare system.

The behavioral treatment involved both school and leisure activities and consisted of an intensive treatment program with 17 sessions spread over six months.

Advertisement


This weight reduction strategy may help reduce the risk of comorbidities like diabetes or other metabolic diseases related to obesity.

The FABO-study is now set to be incorporated in the eBATTLE Obesity study, a Norwegian multicenter study to investigate the effect of family-based behavioral treatment in combination with pharmacological treatment.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Sleep Eating Disorders Body Mass Index Liposuction Childhood Obesity Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control 

Recommended Reading
Treat Obesity to Stop Body Shaming and Diet Culture
Treat Obesity to Stop Body Shaming and Diet Culture
Obesity treatment that eliminates the false dichotomy between eating and weight disorders will ......
Obesity may Boost Kidney Disease Risk in Diabetic Women
Obesity may Boost Kidney Disease Risk in Diabetic Women
In women with type 2 diabetes, obesity may negatively affect kidney function, stated study....
Overcome Obesity, and Diabetes With Walkable Neighborhoods
Overcome Obesity, and Diabetes With Walkable Neighborhoods
Prevalence of obesity and diabetes can be reduced by living in walkable neighborhoods with access .....
Battle of the Bulge
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to g...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Childhood Obesity
Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs...
Diabesity
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fo...
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)