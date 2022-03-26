Family-based Treatment Effective Against Severe Childhood Obesity

Children with severe obesity reveal better results with family-based treatment as per the FABO study at the Outpatient Clinic, Haukeland University Hospital, Norwegian public healthcare system. The behavioral treatment involved both school and leisure activities and consisted of an intensive treatment program with 17 sessions spread over six months.

‘Family-based behavioral treatment is found to significantly improve weight-related outcomes among severely obese children aged 6-18 years when compared to usual treatment.’

The FABO-study is now set to be incorporated in the eBATTLE Obesity study, a Norwegian multicenter study to investigate the effect of family-based behavioral treatment in combination with pharmacological treatment.



This weight reduction strategy may help reduce the risk of comorbidities like diabetes or other metabolic diseases related to obesity.