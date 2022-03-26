Family-based Treatment Effective Against Severe Childhood Obesity

Children with severe obesity reveal better results with family-based treatment as per the FABO study at the Outpatient Clinic, Haukeland University Hospital, Norwegian public healthcare system.
The behavioral treatment involved both school and leisure activities and consisted of an intensive treatment program with 17 sessions spread over six months.
This weight reduction strategy may help reduce the risk of comorbidities like diabetes or other metabolic diseases related to obesity.
Source: Medindia