Aspirin may Decrease Death in COVID-19 Patients

Advertisement

Researchers found a 1.6% reduction in mortality when aspirin was given within the first day of hospitalization in patients with moderate disease severity and that patients were less prone to forming blood clots. They also found that elderly patients and patients with one or more comorbidities especially benefit from early aspirin therapy.Keith Crandall, Director of the Computational Biology Institute (CBI) at George Washington University, the organization that helped assemble and input GW's data into the NIH database and curate the dataset into a usable format for the statistical analysis, said, "This research is vital to providing physicians and patients effective and accessible COVID-19 treatments to help reduce in-hospital mortality rates and help people recover from this potentially devastating disease."Chow and his team have been focused on this topic since the beginning of the pandemic. Their first study published in April 2021 and the second study published in November 2021.Source: Eurekalert