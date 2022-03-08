About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Coverage for Carotid Artery Stenting

by Colleen Fleiss on August 3, 2022 at 11:59 PM
New research is likely to impact expanded insurance coverage for carotid artery stenting.

When it comes to options for cardiac patients, carotid artery stenting is a procedure that can improve blood flow to the brain. Significant advances in the field of carotid artery stenting have occurred, which are detailed in the new paper, "Carotid Artery Stenting."

Medicare for Carotid Artery Stenting

"Carotid artery stenting is a minimally invasive procedure compared to open surgery," explains first author Christopher White, MD, System Chairman for Cardiovascular Disease Director and Director of John Ochsner Heart & Vascular Institute. "Overall, stenting and surgery are equivalent in patients who are good candidates for both, and the patient and their doctor should discuss which one is better for the individual patient."

What is Medicare / Medicaid?

What is Medicare / Medicaid?


Medicaid / Medicare are different governmental programs that provide medical and health-related services to specific groups of people in U.S. and managed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The paper analyzes several large, multicenter randomized controlled trials encompassing data from over 25 years and more than 10,000 patients to demonstrate that carotid artery stenting can be just as effective as surgery when it comes to long-term stroke prevention and durability.

"The current literature supports equivalent results for carotid stenting and carotid surgery in patients who are suitable candidates for both procedures," says White. "Some patients will not be good candidates for stenting and should receive surgery, while some patients will be poor candidates for surgery and should receive stents."
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions


The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.
Current coverage is likely to be expanded in the near future to include coverage for carotid stenting that is equal to carotid surgery for:

those who are symptomatic with a carotid stenosis ≥50% and ≤99%

those who are asymptomatic patients with carotid stenosis ≥70% and ≤99%

"We believe our multidisciplinary paper, written by neurologists, neurosurgeons, vascular surgeons, and cardiologists, will be an important summary of the most recent evidence that will support CMS in reimbursing both procedures on an equal basis," says White.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Health Insurance

Quiz on Health Insurance


This Quiz is to test your knowledge on health insurance in the U.S, there is so much activity with the new law and building of Health Exchanges - all peaking for a January 2014 deadline.
Public Health Insurance to Cover Dental Care

Public Health Insurance to Cover Dental Care


A new research uncovered the dental care provider growth in low-income and high-population counties by expanding public health insurance to inaccessible areas.
