New research is likely to impact expanded insurance coverage for carotid artery stenting.



When it comes to options for cardiac patients, carotid artery stenting is a procedure that can improve blood flow to the brain. Significant advances in the field of carotid artery stenting have occurred, which are detailed in the new paper, "Carotid Artery Stenting."

Medicare for Carotid Artery Stenting

"Carotid artery stenting is a minimally invasive procedure compared to open surgery," explains first author Christopher White, MD, System Chairman for Cardiovascular Disease Director and Director of John Ochsner Heart & Vascular Institute. "Overall, stenting and surgery are equivalent in patients who are good candidates for both, and the patient and their doctor should discuss which one is better for the individual patient."