India`s Low Insurance Penetration: The Role of 18% GST

Thecontinues to be a concern, with many experts and citizens arguing that theIn India, only about. The cost of premiums is already high, and adding an 18% tax only makes it worse. This has led to complaints that, especially in a country with no comprehensive social security system and poor government-run healthcare.While the tax has been criticized by many, including members of the government and opposition, the GST Council has not yet decided to lower the tax rate.Tax expert Sandeep Agrawal argued that reducing the GST would. This could encourage more people to buy insurance and increase coverage across the country.Other countries like. In, life insurance premiums are, and in the. These countries haveUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari has also expressed concern and wrote to the Finance Minister that taxing life insurance premiums is like. He believes that people who pay for insurance to protect their families should not be taxed for securing that protection.Experts like RC Sankhla, former Chief Commissioner of Customs and GST, believe thatfor all, especially for senior citizens facing higher premiums.GST on insurance premiums is classified as a. They argue that reducing the tax would make insurance more affordable, increase insurance uptake, and improve financial security for many people.With discussions about lowering the GST rate on insurance expected to continue in upcoming meetings, many hope that the government will take action soon to make insurance more affordable for everyone.Source-Medindia