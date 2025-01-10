India`s Low Insurance Penetration: The Role of 18% GST

Only 4% of India's population has insurance, far below the global average of 7%. With 18% GST, insurance is becoming a luxury rather than a necessity.



‘18% #GST on health & term #insurance premiums remains a concern! Experts argue it makes insurance less affordable & harder to access in India, where insurance penetration is only 4%. #medindia’

