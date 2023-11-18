About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Cough and Sputum in Long COVID Linked to Initial Infection

by Colleen Fleiss on November 18, 2023 at 8:16 PM
Individuals who had acute COVID-19 are prone to prolonged cough and increased sputum production as part of long COVID.

The study, published in the journal Respiratory Research, aimed to identify specific risk factors for cough and sputum in patients with long COVID.

COVID-19 Hospitalized Patients: Long-term Cough Analysis

Researchers from Keio University in Tokyo enrolled hospitalized patients with COVID-19 aged 18 years from 26 medical institutions.At the three, six, and 12-month follow-ups, there were no differences in the incidence rates of wet and dry coughs. But the proportion of patients producing sputum without coughing rose over time compared with those with both sputum production and coughing.At all follow-up visits, analyses of cough and sputum production identified the risk factors for persistent symptoms as the use of intermittent mandatory ventilation (IMV), smoking, and older age.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.
Advertisement


At 12 months, severe COVID-19 was associated with cough and sputum production based on imaging findings, kidney and liver abnormalities, pulmonary blood clots, and higher levels of lactate dehydrogenase (indicating organ or tissue damage), Krebs von den Lungen-6 (indicating lung inflammation or damage), and hemoglobin A1c (indicating elevated blood glucose).

"These findings emphasize that a preventive approach including appropriate vaccination and contact precaution and further development of therapeutic drugs for COVID-19 are highly recommended for patients with risk factors for severe infection to avoid persistent respiratory symptoms," the researchers said.

Further investigations are needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms and develop specific therapeutic drugs for these persistent symptoms in patients with long COVID, the researchers said.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation

Coughing up blood in anyone can be alarming. But it is not always serious. However, when there is recurrent and /or huge amount of blood in the sputum it should raise an alarm for thorough evaluation of the cause.
Advertisement

Long COVID in Children: A Possible Misdiagnosis Concern

Long COVID in Children: A Possible Misdiagnosis Concern


A significant number of kids may go undiagnosed for long COVID due to a lack of symptom recognition or the ability to articulate their symptoms.
Advertisement
Gastrointestinal Disorders Emerge as Persistent Long COVID Symptoms

Gastrointestinal Disorders Emerge as Persistent Long COVID Symptoms


At present, researchers are actively involved in a new investigation that explores the connection between long COVID and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Advertisement

