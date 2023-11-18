Cough and Sputum in Long COVID Linked to Initial Infection

Individuals who had acute COVID-19 are prone to prolonged cough and increased sputum production as part of long COVID.
The study, published in the journal Respiratory Research, aimed to identify specific risk factors for cough and sputum in patients with long COVID.
COVID-19 Hospitalized Patients: Long-term Cough Analysis
Researchers from Keio University in Tokyo enrolled hospitalized patients with COVID-19 aged 18 years from 26 medical institutions.At the three, six, and 12-month follow-ups, there were no differences in the incidence rates of wet and dry coughs. But the proportion of patients producing sputum without coughing rose over time compared with those with both sputum production and coughing.At all follow-up visits, analyses of cough and sputum production identified the risk factors for persistent symptoms as the use of intermittent mandatory ventilation (IMV), smoking, and older age.
Advertisement
‘Post-acute COVID-19 exhibits various prolonged symptoms, termed long COVID. Cough and sputum persist among these patients through both acute and post-acute stages. #longcovid #cough #covidsymptoms #covidinfection ’
Tweet it Now
At 12 months, severe COVID-19 was associated with cough and sputum production based on imaging findings, kidney and liver abnormalities, pulmonary blood clots, and higher levels of lactate dehydrogenase (indicating organ or tissue damage), Krebs von den Lungen-6 (indicating lung inflammation or damage), and hemoglobin A1c (indicating elevated blood glucose).
"These findings emphasize that a preventive approach including appropriate vaccination and contact precaution and further development of therapeutic drugs for COVID-19 are highly recommended for patients with risk factors for severe infection to avoid persistent respiratory symptoms," the researchers said.
Further investigations are needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms and develop specific therapeutic drugs for these persistent symptoms in patients with long COVID, the researchers said.
Source: IANS
Further investigations are needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms and develop specific therapeutic drugs for these persistent symptoms in patients with long COVID, the researchers said.
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
Research indicates a potential correlation between SARS-CoV-2 infection and fetal situs inversus, a congenital condition.
WHO's latest recommendations regarding COVID-19 reflect the virus's changing nature and the shifting role of COVID-19 treatments.
Researchers are exploring ways to enhance the delivery of aerosolized monoclonal antibodies to nonhuman primates for treating COVID-19 and influenza.
The CDC flags concerns over novel COVID-19 strains, JN.1 and HV.1, noting their potential to evade the immune system.
Male or female partners getting the COVID-19 vaccine prior to conceiving had no or slightly lower risk of early or late miscarriages.