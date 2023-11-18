Cough and Sputum in Long COVID Linked to Initial Infection

Individuals who had acute COVID-19 are prone to prolonged cough and increased sputum production as part of long COVID. The study, published in the journal Respiratory Research, aimed to identify specific risk factors for cough and sputum in patients with long COVID.

Post-acute COVID-19 exhibits various prolonged symptoms, termed long COVID. Cough and sputum persist among these patients through both acute and post-acute stages.

"These findings emphasize that a preventive approach including appropriate vaccination and contact precaution and further development of therapeutic drugs for COVID-19 are highly recommended for patients with risk factors for severe infection to avoid persistent respiratory symptoms," the researchers said.



Further investigations are needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms and develop specific therapeutic drugs for these persistent symptoms in patients with long COVID, the researchers said.



At 12 months, severe COVID-19 was associated with cough and sputum production based on imaging findings, kidney and liver abnormalities, pulmonary blood clots, and higher levels of lactate dehydrogenase (indicating organ or tissue damage), Krebs von den Lungen-6 (indicating lung inflammation or damage), and hemoglobin A1c (indicating elevated blood glucose).