medindia

Consuming Cholera Toxin can Counteract Age-associated Obesity

by Iswarya on  November 25, 2019 at 12:13 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Administration of cholera toxin B vaccination stimulate health-protective immune responses that counteract age-associated obesity, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Oncotarget.
Consuming Cholera Toxin can Counteract Age-associated Obesity
Consuming Cholera Toxin can Counteract Age-associated Obesity

Here the research team tested a safe and well-established microbe-based immune adjuvant to restore immune homeostasis and counteract inflammation-associated obesity in animal models.

Show Full Article


Dr. Susan E. Erdman from the Division of Comparative Medicine at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MA, United States, said, "The global burden of chronic inflammatory diseases is increasing at alarming rates."

The continuous rise of obesity, cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, infertility, allergy and autoimmunity, cancer, and central nervous system dysfunctions, including anxiety and autism, appears to link with modernized lifestyle but remains inexplicable.

Underlying systemic immune imbalances linked with bacteria residing in the gut have been proposed as a probable cause of obesity. In this context, obesity is one of many chronic inflammatory diseases associated with modern living.

Important effects of gut microbiota in mammalian physiology, including metabolism and CNS functions, place gut microbe-immune cell interactions in the hypothetical center of chronic inflammatory disorders such as obesity.

In this regard, postbiotic gut bacterial fractions used for oral immunizations have been found to stabilize the immune system and counteract destructive inflammatory responses later in life in both humans and animals.

Immune adjuvant properties of cholera-toxin, make it an attractive tool for induction of tolerance that stabilizes the immune system.

The Erdman research team concluded, "Indeed, systemic immune imbalances related to the failure of tolerance have been proposed as a cause of extra-intestinal cancer linked with bacteria residing in the gut.

It remains to be seen whether this gut immune-centric strategy broadly translates to successes in the clinic; however, the versatility of ct B to manipulate immune responses makes this protein a promising adjuvant for vaccine development to combat a growing Westernized public health crisis."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Botox

Botox injections, the fastest growing cosmetic procedures, are considered as the ultimate fountain of eternal youth.

Botulism

Botulism is a rare but potentially lethal illness caused by botulinum neurotoxin released by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum into contaminated food, or wounds. The bacteria thrive in certain foods, wounds, and in the soil.

Cholera

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine and is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Detox Diet

A detox diet helps remove harmful toxins from the body and can be followed for a day or a week. Detox diet includes fresh fruits, vegetables, juices, water.

Water Borne Diseases

Water borne diseases are communicable diseases caused by diseases causing microorganisms in contaminated water. It is more prevalent during floods and in tsunami affected areas.

More News on:

Detox DietCholeraWater Borne DiseasesBotoxAmoebic DysenteryBotulism

What's New on Medindia

Plantar Fasciitis

Toddler Constipation

World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive