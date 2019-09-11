medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Community Hemodialysis Benefits Kidney Failure Patients

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 9, 2019 at 12:32 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Community house hemodialysis may be an attractive form of dialysis for patients with kidney failure, according to a new study presented at ASN Kidney Week 2019.
Community Hemodialysis Benefits Kidney Failure Patients
Community Hemodialysis Benefits Kidney Failure Patients

Community house hemodialysis is a type of home hemodialysis that allows patients to perform hemodialysis independent of nursing or medical supervision in a shared community house. Rachael Walker, PhD (Eastern Institute of Technology, in New Zealand) and her colleagues interviewed 25 patients who used community hemodialysis to gain insights on their perspectives and experiences. Most were of Ma?ori or Pacific ethnicity and in part-time or full-time employment.

Show Full Article


The researchers identified 4 themes that described patients' experiences and perspectives of choosing and using community hemodialysis:

  • reducing burden on family (when home isn't an option, minimizing family exposure to dialysis, maintaining privacy and self-identity, reducing the costs of home hemodialysis, gaining a reprieve from home);
  • offering flexibility and freedom (having a normal life, maintaining employment, facilitating travel);
  • control of my health (building independence and self-efficacy, a place of wellness, avoiding institutionalization, creating a culture of extended-hour dialysis);
  • community support (building social connection, supporting peers).


    • "Community house hemodialysis is a dialysis modality that overcomes many of the socioeconomic barriers to home hemodialysis, is socially and culturally acceptable to Ma?ori and Pacific people, supports extended-hour hemodialysis, and thereby promotes more equitable access to best practice services," said Dr. Walker. "It is therefore a significant addition to independent hemodialysis options available for patients."

    Source: Eurekalert

    Post a Comment

    Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
    Notify me when reply is posted
    I agree to the terms and conditions

    Most Popular On Medindia:

    Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

    Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

    Daily Calorie Requirements

    Daily Calorie Requirements

    Blood - Sugar Chart

    Blood - Sugar Chart

    Recommended Reading

    Dialysis

    Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.

    Acute Renal Failure

    Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.

    Glomerulonephritis

    Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.

    Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

    Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

    Renal Tubular Acidosis

    Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

    Stones in Urinary Tract

    Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

    Urinary Stones In Children

    There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

    Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

    Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

    More News on:

    Acute Renal FailureGlomerulonephritisUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular Acidosis

    What's New on Medindia

    Kidney Stones during Pregnancy

    Universal Diet Too Costly for 1.6 Billion People: Study

    Stomach / Intestinal / Abdominal Tuberculosis
    View All

    News A - Z

    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

    News Search

    Premium Membership Benefits

    Medindia Newsletters

    Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    Stay Connected

    • Available on the Android Market
    • Available on the App Store

    News Category

    News Archive