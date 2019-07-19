medindia

Climate Change, Rising CO2 Decrease Global Availability of Key Nutrients

by Iswarya on  July 19, 2019 at 11:25 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Climate change and rising carbon dioxide (CO2) could significantly decrease the availability of essential nutrients such as protein, zinc, and iron, in crops in 30 years, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health.
Climate Change, Rising CO2 Decrease Global Availability of Key Nutrients
Climate Change, Rising CO2 Decrease Global Availability of Key Nutrients

One of the biggest challenges to reducing hunger and undernutrition around the world is to produce foods that provide not only enough calories but also make enough necessary nutrients widely available.

Show Full Article


"We've made a lot of progress reducing undernutrition around the world recently but global population growth over the next 30 years will require increasing the production of foods that provide sufficient nutrients," explained Senior Scientist at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and study co-author Timothy Sulser.

"These findings suggest that climate change could slow progress on improvements in global nutrition by simply making key nutrients less available than they would be without it."

The study, "A modeling approach combining elevated atmospheric CO2 effects on protein, iron and zinc availability with projected climate change impacts on global diets," [LINK] was co-authored by an international group of researchers and published in the peer-reviewed journal, Lancet Planetary Health. The study represents the most comprehensive synthesis of the impacts of elevated CO2 and climate change on the availability of nutrients in the global food supply to date.

Using the IMPACT global agriculture sector model along with data from the Global Expanded Nutrient Supply (GENuS) model and two data sets on the effects of CO2 on nutrient content in crops, researchers projected per capita availability of protein, iron, and zinc out to 2050.

Improvements in technology and markets effects are projected to increase nutrient availability over current levels by 2050, but these gains are substantially diminished by the negative impacts of rising concentrations of carbon dioxide. While higher levels of CO2 can boost photosynthesis and growth in some plants, previous research has also found they reduce the concentration of key micronutrients in crops. The new study finds that wheat, rice, maize, barley, potatoes, soybeans, and vegetables are all projected to suffer nutrient losses of about 3% on average by 2050 due to elevated CO2 concentration.

The effects are not likely to be felt evenly around the world, however, and many countries currently experiencing high levels of nutrient deficiency are also projected to be more affected by lower nutrient availability in the future.

Nutrient reductions are projected to be particularly severe in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa South of the Sahara, North Africa, and the former Soviet Union regions largely comprised of low- and middle-income countries where levels of undernutrition are generally higher and diets are more vulnerable to direct impacts of changes in temperature and precipitation triggered by climate change.

"In general, people in low- and middle-income countries receive a larger portion of their nutrients from plant-based sources, which tend to have lower bioavailability than animal-based sources," said Robert Beach, Senior Economist and Fellow at RTI International and lead author of the study. This means that many people with already relatively low nutrient intake will likely become more vulnerable to deficiencies in iron, zinc, and protein as crops lose their nutrients. Many of these regions are also the ones expected to fuel the largest growth in populations and thus requiring the most growth in nutrient availability.

The impact on individual crops can also have disproportionate effects on diets and health. Significant nutrient losses in wheat have especially widespread implications. "Wheat accounts for a large proportion of diets in many parts of the world, so any changes in its nutrient concentrations can have a substantial impact on the micronutrients many people receive," added Beach.

Protein, iron, and zinc availability in wheat are projected to be reduced by up to 12% by 2050 in all regions. People will likely experience the largest decreases in protein availability from wheat in places where wheat consumption is particularly high, including the former Soviet Union, Middle East, North Africa, and eastern Europe.

In South Asia, where the population's iron intake already sits well below the recommended level-India exhibits the highest prevalence of anemia in the world iron availability is projected to remain inadequate. What's more, elevated carbon levels push the average availability of zinc in the region below the threshold of recommended nutrient intake.

Although the study's models were limited to 2050, Sulser added, "extending the analysis through the second half of this century, when climate change is expected to have even stronger impacts, would result in even greater reductions in nutrient availability."

Researchers also emphasized the need for further work to build upon their findings, including additional study of climate impacts on animal sources, such as poultry, livestock, and fisheries, crops' nutritional composition, nutrient deficiencies resulting from short-term climate shocks, and technologies that could mitigate reductions in nutrient availability.

Quantifying the potential health impacts for individuals also requires a consideration of the many factors beyond food consumption including access to clean water, sanitation, and education that influence nutrition and health outcomes.

"Diets and human health are incredibly complex and difficult to predict, and by reducing the availability of critical nutrients, climate change will further complicate efforts to eliminate undernutrition worldwide," Sulser noted.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Health Effects of Global Warming

Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth's atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.

World Food Day 2016: Fight Hunger and Climate Change

The World Food Day is an annual event that encourages people around the world to declare their commitment to eradicate hunger.

Climate Change Turns Foliage Less Nutritious in Rainforest

Nutritional quality of foliage in Kibale National Park in Uganda, an evergreen rainforest, has substantially declined over the last 15-30 years.

The World Is Set to Go Dark for Earth Hour to Raise Awareness on Climate Change

'Earth Hour 2015' will be observed by switching off lights from 8.30pm to 9.30pm local time on March 28 in 172 countries across the world.

What's New on Medindia

Menstrual Cups are as Safe as Other Sanitary Products: Here's How

Home Remedies for Asthma

New Optical Imaging Technique to Replace Endoscopy

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive