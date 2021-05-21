Cipla Announces 'ViraGen' Test Kit for Detecting COVID-19

ViraGen used for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 will be manufactured by Ubio Biotechnology Systems and marketed and distributed by Cipla through its expansive distribution network across the country. In the current circumstances, Covid-19 RT PCR testing is extensively used throughout the country as governments, communities, and organisations are working tirelessly to track and curb the spread of the virus.This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the Company's ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space. The company commence supply of the detection kit from May 25.Commenting on the partnership, Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO, Cipla, said, "Cipla has been working relentlessly to ensure accessibility to treatments in this fight against COVID-19. Guided by our core purpose of 'Caring for Life', this partnership will enable us to reach out to more people across the country at a crucial time like now".Source: IANS