New Drug Ready for Development To Treat Cytokine Storm in COVID-19

IcanoMAB's novel anti-IL-1R7 (=IL-18 receptor beta chain) antibody blocks the signal transduction of pro-inflammatory IL-18. Pre-clinical Proof-of-Concept was provided and recently published by scientific partners at the Dinarello Lab, Department of Medicine, University of Colorado Denver, Aurora, Colorado/USA and Department of Medicine, the Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen/The Netherlands and the Department of Infectious Disease and Institute of Clinical Medicine Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus/Denmark.Other uses will include diseases related to the Cytokine-Release-Syndrome, e.g., Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Macrophage Activation Syndrome (MAS) or other acute inflammatory diseases, e.g., IBD, Gout and Asthma.It is centering discussions with interested parties for a development partnership of it's anti IL-1R7 antagonist antibody.