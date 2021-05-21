by Angela Mohan on  May 21, 2021 at 10:57 AM Coronavirus News
New Drug Ready for Development To Treat Cytokine Storm in COVID-19
IcanoMAB announced that it has received positive regulatory advice for the clinical development of anti-IL-1R7 antibody or IL-8 signaling blockers in late-stage COVID-19.

Cytokine-Release-Syndrome can be seen in late-stage COVID-19 patients and other diseases exhibiting systemic hyper-inflammation.

Increased IL-18, of IL-1 family, initiate the avalanche of effects in the Cytokine-Release-Syndrome, is known to correlate with the severity of late-stage COVID-19.


IcanoMAB's novel anti-IL-1R7 (=IL-18 receptor beta chain) antibody blocks the signal transduction of pro-inflammatory IL-18. Pre-clinical Proof-of-Concept was provided and recently published by scientific partners at the Dinarello Lab, Department of Medicine, University of Colorado Denver, Aurora, Colorado/USA and Department of Medicine, the Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen/The Netherlands and the Department of Infectious Disease and Institute of Clinical Medicine Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus/Denmark.

Other uses will include diseases related to the Cytokine-Release-Syndrome, e.g., Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Macrophage Activation Syndrome (MAS) or other acute inflammatory diseases, e.g., IBD, Gout and Asthma.

It is centering discussions with interested parties for a development partnership of it's anti IL-1R7 antagonist antibody.



