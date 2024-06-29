Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Grow at 19.6% CAGR Through 2033



‘The United States is projected to be the largest contributor to the #chronickidneydisease market growth due to its higher prevalence of #CKD. #kidneyhealth #nephrologist ’

Innovations in Chronic Kidney Disease Treatments

Chronic kidney disease market to grow at 19.6% CAGR in 7MM during 2023-33 - (https://www.globaldata.com/media/pharma/chronic-kidney-disease-market-grow-19-6-cagr-7mm-2023-33-forecasts-globaldata/)

Driven by pipeline approvals with diverse mechanisms of action and an influx of newly diagnosed patients, the chronic kidney disease (CKD) market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%, expanding from $2.2 billion in 2023 to $13.5 billion in 2033 across seven major markets (7MM), according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. ( )GlobalData’s latest report, "Chronic Kidney Disease: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis," identifies the US as the primary contributor to CKD market growth due to its higher CKD prevalence and significantly higher prescription medication costs compared to Europe and Japan.Kajal Jaddoo, Senior Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The pressure on pharmaceutical companies to innovate their therapies and address unmet needs is increasing. Companies are targeting the CKD market by optimizing treatment safety and compliance and developing novel drug classes. The use of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers has remained steady, while sodium-glucose transporter 2 inhibitors have become well established for CKD.”Over the forecast period of 2023–33, GlobalData anticipates the launches of promising pipeline drugs such as REACT (rilparencel), Ozempic (semaglutide), a zibotentan + dapagliflozin combination, and a balcinrenone + dapagliflozin combination to expand the market size and drive growth further.Jaddoo concludes: “New drug entrants can more easily capture CKD market share if they offer a novel mechanism of action or improve compliance. However, key opinion leaders interviewed by GlobalData have mixed views on adding another drug to their patients’ complex treatment regimens."“Overall, nephrologists surveyed by GlobalData find the CKD pipeline somewhat promising, but significant efficacy improvements are needed for any new therapy to become a replacement or add-on to existing treatments.”Source-Medindia