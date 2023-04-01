Childhood Obesity Risk Soars During COVID-19 Pandemic

Advertisement

Managing Childhood Obesity During the COVID-19 Lockdown

The proportion of three-year-old girls with what is usually classified as normal weight declined from 82.6 percent before to 80.9 percent during the pandemic. There was no corresponding change in normal weight status in the group of three-year-old boys.Among the four-year-old's, there was a significant increase in BMI. Obesity rose in the girls and boys alike: Overweight rose from 11.1 to 12.8 percent of the girls, while underweight in the boys fell from 2.0 to 1.4 percent. The group of five-year-old's showed no BMI changes.BMI changes and socioeconomic status were found to be associated, most clearly among children in the most disadvantaged areas. There, the proportion of three- and four-year-olds with overweight rose from 9.5 to 12.4 and with obesity from 2.5 to 4.4 percent, while the proportion with normal weight decreased.Socioeconomic variables were measured using an established method, the Care Need Index (CNI), which classifies expected care requirements based on education level; the proportion of unemployed or in labor-market programs; the proportion of single parents; and the proportion born outside the western world."Although Sweden didn't have a lockdown in the same way as many other countries during the pandemic, the incidence of overweight and obesity increased in three- and four-year-old's, and even at such a young age the socioeconomic differences are evident," notes Anton Holmgren, the study's corresponding author."The study highlights the need for further efforts and interventions aimed at preventing childhood obesity, especially in areas of lower socioeconomic status," he says.Source: Eurekalert