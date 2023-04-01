About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Childhood Obesity Risk Soars During COVID-19 Pandemic

by Adeline Dorcas on January 4, 2023 at 7:36 PM
Childhood Obesity Risk Soars During COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic has worsened childhood obesity, reports a new study.

The study, published in the European Journal of Public Health, is based on data concerning 25,049 children aged three to five who have undergone regular health checks at child health centers. The counties taking part were Dalarna, Jönköping, and Sörmland in Sweden.

Is COVID-19 Lockdown Worsening Childhood Obesity

Previous studies in this area have often focused on children of school age or in countries with tighter restrictions than Sweden during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this country, activities at preschool and compulsory school (up to age 16) continued broadly as usual.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity


Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.
The study was headed by Anton Holmgren, research associate in pediatrics at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, and Anna Fält, researcher in child health and parenthood at Uppsala University.

Significant Rise in Body Mass Index (BMI)

The study documents a statistically significant rise in the BMI (body mass index) of three-year-old's during the pandemic. Among the girls, the proportion with obesity rose from 2.8 percent before to 3.9 percent during the pandemic. For the boys, the corresponding proportions were 2.4 and 2.6 percent.

The proportion of three-year-old girls with what is usually classified as normal weight declined from 82.6 percent before to 80.9 percent during the pandemic. There was no corresponding change in normal weight status in the group of three-year-old boys.
COVID‐19 Related School Closings may Exacerbate Childhood Obesity

COVID‐19 Related School Closings may Exacerbate Childhood Obesity


New study predicts that school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic will exacerbate the epidemic of childhood obesity in the United States.
Among the four-year-old's, there was a significant increase in BMI. Obesity rose in the girls and boys alike: Overweight rose from 11.1 to 12.8 percent of the girls, while underweight in the boys fell from 2.0 to 1.4 percent. The group of five-year-old's showed no BMI changes.

BMI changes and socioeconomic status were found to be associated, most clearly among children in the most disadvantaged areas. There, the proportion of three- and four-year-olds with overweight rose from 9.5 to 12.4 and with obesity from 2.5 to 4.4 percent, while the proportion with normal weight decreased.

Managing Childhood Obesity During the COVID-19 Lockdown

Socioeconomic variables were measured using an established method, the Care Need Index (CNI), which classifies expected care requirements based on education level; the proportion of unemployed or in labor-market programs; the proportion of single parents; and the proportion born outside the western world.

"Although Sweden didn't have a lockdown in the same way as many other countries during the pandemic, the incidence of overweight and obesity increased in three- and four-year-old's, and even at such a young age the socioeconomic differences are evident," notes Anton Holmgren, the study's corresponding author.

"The study highlights the need for further efforts and interventions aimed at preventing childhood obesity, especially in areas of lower socioeconomic status," he says.

Source: Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Childhood Obesity

Test Your Knowledge on Childhood Obesity


Obesity is defined as having excess body fat, and is responsible for a wide range of chronic health problems. Childhood obesity is becoming increasingly prevalent with nearly 20% of American children and nearly the same percentage of children in India suffering from obesity.
Preventing Childhood Obesity Needs Strong Connections Within Coalitions

Preventing Childhood Obesity Needs Strong Connections Within Coalitions


Want to end childhood obesity? Strong connections within coalitions can help spread new information on childhood obesity to create lasting change.
