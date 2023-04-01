Cancer Breakthrough: Indian Scientists Discover New Therapeutic Agent to Fight Cancer

A team of Indian scientists have discovered an anti-cancer agent which may pave the way for better cancer treatments.
Scientists from Mumbai's Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) in Pune, and IIT Hyderabad, India have discovered an alternative drug molecule indicating high antitumor potential on cancer cells with exceptional ability to reduce unwanted growth of blood vessels (antiangiogenic effect), said one of the scientific team members.
The study was jointly conducted by a team comprising TIFR's Malay Patra, Manikandan M., SushantaChhatar, ShubhankarGadre, ARI's Chinmay Patra and Gourav Chakraborty, and IIT-Hyderabad's Naushad Ahmed.
Anti-Cancer Agent to Save LivesMalay Patra told IANS said that the new therapeutic agent, 'Ruthenium-Ferrocene Bimetallic', has the potential to curb primary tumor growth through antiproliferation (use for inhibiting cell growth) and checking metastasis (growth) through antiangiogenesis, or 'killing two birds with one stone'.
So far, he said that extensive biological investigations have been undertaken in cellular models and on zebrafish, and the team is now planning to experiment the anti-cancer properties and toxicity of the new agent in mammals like mice.
The team's research has been published in the ACS journal, showing the potential therapeutic implications of the therapeutic agents to manage platinum-resistant cancers, Patra said.
Source: IANS