Cancer Breakthrough: Indian Scientists Discover New Therapeutic Agent to Fight Cancer

by Adeline Dorcas on January 4, 2023 at 7:44 PM
A team of Indian scientists have discovered an anti-cancer agent which may pave the way for better cancer treatments.

Scientists from Mumbai's Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) in Pune, and IIT Hyderabad, India have discovered an alternative drug molecule indicating high antitumor potential on cancer cells with exceptional ability to reduce unwanted growth of blood vessels (antiangiogenic effect), said one of the scientific team members.

Five Alarming Cancer Symptoms Men Shouldn´t Ignore

Five Alarming Cancer Symptoms Men Shouldn´t Ignore


Cancer symptoms may look like minor health issues, but cancer screening tests can help detect cancer early. Common cancers in men include prostate and lung cancer.
The study was jointly conducted by a team comprising TIFR's Malay Patra, Manikandan M., SushantaChhatar, ShubhankarGadre, ARI's Chinmay Patra and Gourav Chakraborty, and IIT-Hyderabad's Naushad Ahmed.

Anti-Cancer Agent to Save Lives

Malay Patra told IANS said that the new therapeutic agent, 'Ruthenium-Ferrocene Bimetallic', has the potential to curb primary tumor growth through antiproliferation (use for inhibiting cell growth) and checking metastasis (growth) through antiangiogenesis, or 'killing two birds with one stone'.

Patra, who is the Principal Investigator, Medicinal Chemistry and Cell Biology Laboratory at the TIFR's Department of Chemical Sciences, said that the new agent restricts new blood vessel development and can help treat cancer cases that prove resistant to platinum drugs used for treating the disease.
Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer


Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.
So far, he said that extensive biological investigations have been undertaken in cellular models and on zebrafish, and the team is now planning to experiment the anti-cancer properties and toxicity of the new agent in mammals like mice.

The team's research has been published in the ACS journal, showing the potential therapeutic implications of the therapeutic agents to manage platinum-resistant cancers, Patra said.

Source: IANS
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes


Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer

Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer


A vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food sources has been shown to help prevent and fight many types of cancer.
