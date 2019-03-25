medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Chemicals in Household Dust May Up Obesity Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 25, 2019 at 12:10 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals in household dust can make you fat, reports a new study.
Chemicals in Household Dust May Up Obesity Risk
Chemicals in Household Dust May Up Obesity Risk

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals present in household dust promote the development of fat cells in a cell model and could contribute to increased growth in children relative to their age, according to research to be presented at ENDO 2019, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in New Orleans, La.

"This is some of the first research investigating links between exposure to chemical mixtures present in the indoor environment and metabolic health of children living in those homes," said lead researcher Christopher Kassotis, Ph.D., of Duke University's Nicholas School of the Environment in Durham, N.C.

Previous research has shown that chemical exposures can promote accumulation of triglycerides--a type of fat found in the blood--and increased obesity in animal models. Many observational studies have found a link between exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals believed to contribute to obesity and increased weight in humans.

In this study, Kassotis and colleagues investigated the effect of chemical mixtures isolated from house dust. They collected 194 house dust samples from households in central North Carolina. They then extracted the chemicals from the dust in the lab. These extracts were tested for their ability to promote fat cell development in a cell model.

They found that very low concentrations of dust extracts were able to promote precursor fat cell proliferation and fat cell development. According to the EPA, children are estimated to consume between 60 and 100 milligrams of dust each day.

"We found that two-thirds of dust extracts were able to promote fat cell development and half promote precursor fat cell proliferation at 100 micrograms, or approximately 1,000 times lower levels than what children consume on a daily basis," Kassotis said.

The research team then measured more than 100 different chemicals in the dust and looked at the relationship between their concentrations and the extent of fat cell development. They found that approximately 70 of the chemicals had a significant positive relationship with the development of dust-induced fat cells, and approximately 40 were linked with precursor fat cell development. "This suggests that mixtures of chemicals occurring in the indoor environment might be driving these effects," Kassotis said.

The research team found several chemicals were significantly elevated in the dust of homes of children who were overweight or obese. They are continuing to study these chemicals--some of which are found in common household products such as laundry detergents, household cleaners, paints, and cosmetics--to determine which ones may be linked to obesity.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Simple Tips to Reduce Indoor Air Pollution

Indoor air pollution can be five times or more worse than outdoor air pollution. Both household air pollution and outdoor air pollution can increase the risk of COPD, asthma and lung cancer. Here are few simple tips to avoid indoor air pollution.

Top 10 Air Purifying Plants

House plants are natural air purifiers. They purify airborne toxins like benzene, formaldehyde, ammonia and other chemicals. Air purifying plants are easy to grow.

Amazing 5 Indoor Air Purifying Plants for Your Home, Office

Growing air purifying indoor plants such as palms, peace lilies, ferns, schefflera, and anthuriums can naturally clean the air, keep you healthy and add beauty to your home and office environment.

Handwashing and House Cleaning Can Protect You From Harmful Chemicals

Handwashing and house cleaning can reduce your contact with harmful chemicals such as flame-retardant chemicals. Flame retardant chemicals are commonly added to furniture and electronics to comply with fire safety standards.

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages 

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Things You Should Know About Tampons

Health Benefits of Beans

Psychological Defense Mechanisms
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive