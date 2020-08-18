Centre Moves to Address Health Concerns of Tribals

The Modi government gave a major push to address the health concerns of India's tribal population, particularly at a time when a pandemic is wreaking havoc.



He also launched an e-newsletter on health and nutrition to keep these tribes informed about the health risks.

‘The availability of healthcare for all has been one of the foremost priorities of our Prime Minister. Although the public health standards have improved over time, the differences between tribal and non-tribal populations remain. We, at the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, are committed to bridge this gap.’





Meanwhile, the quarterly e-newsletter, which too was launched, is expected to improve the health and well being of the tribal communities, particularly during Covid time.



Source: IANS "The availability of healthcare for all has been one of the foremost priorities of our Prime Minister. Although the public health standards have improved over time, the differences between tribal and non-tribal populations remain. We, at the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, are committed to bridge this gap," said Munda.Meanwhile, the quarterly e-newsletter, which too was launched, is expected to improve the health and well being of the tribal communities, particularly during Covid time.Source: IANS

Swasthya will curate innovative practices, research briefs, case studies, and best practices collected from different parts of India to facilitate the exchange of evidence, expertise and experiences. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has recognized Piramal Swasthya as the Centre of Excellence for Knowledge Management for Health and Nutrition, which will constantly engage with the Ministry and provide inputs to drive evidence-based policy and decision-making pertaining to health and nutrition of the tribal population of India.