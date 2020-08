As many as 5,890 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally to 343,945, the Health Department said on Monday. The total patients cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state went up by 5,667 to 283,937.



With the demise of 120 more Covid-19 patients, the southern state's death toll due to the disease increased to 5,886. The active cases now total 54,122 in Tamil Nadu.

Source: IANS State capital Chennai continued to lead the Covid-19 infection table with 1,185 more persons testing positive, taking its total tally to 117,839.Source: IANS

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 16,609.