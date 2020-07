In the United States, the number of deaths due to drug overdose increased by 4.6 per cent between 2018 and 2019, preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed.



Between January and April this year, drug overdose deaths rose by 11.4 per cent, compared with the same period of 2019.

‘Around 70,980 people in the US died from drug overdose in 2019, up from 67,850 last year.’





Cocaine and psychostimulants accounted for 45.4 per cent of the total in 2019, rising from 34.7 per cent in 2017. Source: IANS

Opioids, are the main factor behind drug overdose deaths, the CDC said.