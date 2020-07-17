UV Device to Disinfect Room in 15 Mins Developed

He said that the device can be run with Bluetooth technology. It has six lights and can be rotated up to 360 degrees. One can use the lights according to the room. If the room is large, then more lights can be used. This will disinfect the room in just 15 minutes. It can also be used to prevent infection in hospitals, hotels, malls, offices and schools.
‘The smartphone operated Handy Ultraviolet Disinfection Helper or Shudh developed by IIT-K has six UV lights of 15 watts each that can be individually monitored from a distance.’
Rajkumar stated that by installing an Android application, one can remotely control the on-off, speed and location of the product using the available smartphone. The net has six 15 watt UV lights that can be individually controlled remotely. Initial testing has proved that in its complete operation, the device can disinfect a 10 sq ft room in about 15 minutes.
