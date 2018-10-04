medindia
Can Resistance Training Improve Muscles’ Recycling Capacity?

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  April 10, 2018 at 11:20 AM Research News
Resistance training can increase autophagosome content in previously untrained young men, finds a new study. This response reduces with aging. The findings of the study are published in the journal Acta Physiologica .
Autophagy is a major catabolic route in cells responsible for the clearance of proteins and organelles. Pathological levels of autophagy are associated with muscle wasting, but physiological levels are important for cellular recycling.

In the present study, indicators of autophagy and unfolded protein response (UPR), which is another system for maintaining cellular homeostasis, were investigated from the muscle biopsies after a single bout of resistance exercise and after 21 weeks of resistance training in previously untrained young and older men.

"Aging may thus blunt some of the positive effects of resistance training induced improvement in muscle quality," says PhD student Jaakko Hentilä and Academy of Finland Research Fellow Juha Hulmi.

However, the researchers reported that UPR that is induced by the accumulation of misfolded proteins in endoplasmic reticulum (ER) was activated by a bout of unaccustomed resistance exercise regardless of age. Skeletal muscle appears to adapt to resistance exercise similarly in young and older people in many ways.

The study was conducted in the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä in collaboration with researchers in Oslo.



Source: Eurekalert

