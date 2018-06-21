medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Can Religious Involvement Reduce Substance Abuse Among Women?

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 21, 2018 at 6:06 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Religious attendance may reduce the odds of illicit drug use, research at the Florida State University finds.
Can Religious Involvement Reduce Substance Abuse Among Women?
Can Religious Involvement Reduce Substance Abuse Among Women?

"Religious involvement matters for illegal drug use because religious communities directly condemn this behavior," Burdette said. "However, religious communities are just beginning to discuss the dangers of prescription drug abuse."

Specifically, researchers found the probability of engaging in any illicit drug use was significantly lower among women who attended church at least once a week compared to those who reported attending services a couple of times a year or less. This was also true for marijuana use.

Burdette's study used data from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study, a survey of nearly 5,000 children born between 1998 and 2000 and mostly to unmarried parents. The study consisted of interviews with mothers and fathers at the time of their child's birth and again when children were ages 1, 3, 5, 9 and 15 years old. Burdette and her team examined the population of mothers who were primarily single and of low socioeconomic status.

Burdette noted that the relationship between parental substance abuse and adverse child outcomes is well established.

"Our findings regarding the effects of religious involvement on substance abuse have implications for health and well-being across generations," she said.

It is estimated that prescription opioid misuse costs the United States more than $55 billion in expenditures related to health care, lost productivity and criminal justice, according to a recent report from the Analysis Group, a financial and strategy consulting firm.

Overall, rates of substance abuse in the study sample were low.

"That's a bit of good news," Burdette said. "Whether you're talking about prescription drug misuse or illegal substance abuse, it's somewhat rare in our sample, it's not that most mothers are doing this."

The study found about 5 percent of women reported misusing prescription drugs, with nearly 3 percent of those misusing prescription pain relievers.

"Our research suggests that church leaders may want to directly address the issue of prescription drug misuse as churchgoers may not view prescription drugs in the same way that they view illegal drugs, Burdette said. "Not directly addressing the issue may lead to a high degree of moral ambiguity."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Abuse in Pregnancy

Drug Abuse in Pregnancy

Drug abuse during pregnancy has an adverse effect on the mother as well as the fetus. It is advisable to stop usage of illicit drugs well before pregnancy.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Drug Overdose

Drug Overdose

Drug overdose involves the intake of drug in excessive quantity than the recommended dose. It is due to overuse of over-the-counter medications or illegal drugs.

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Substance Abuse Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorder

Substance abuse disorder is a dependency on substances that are hazardous when consumed in large quantities.

More News on:

Drug Abuse Screening Test Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Substance Abuse Disorder 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...