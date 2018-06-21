Kerala health minister promises to give proper palliative care to nearly one lakh people in the state. These patients who could be suffering from various ailments will have a better quality of life explains the K.K. Shailaja, the Kerala Health Minister.

Kerala Health Minister: 1 Lakh or More Patients To Receive Palliative Care

The care would be provided through a joint initiative between the private sector and state government, the Kerala Assembly was told. Palliative care is given to improve the quality of life of patients who have a serious or life-threatening disease.She said even as Kerala boasts of having the best of health care, when it comes to palliative care to those suffering from serious ailments like cancer and other life-threatening diseases, there has to be an improved effort to give them an improved quality of life."At present, there are around 1.50 lakh patients who have cancer, several other ailments, old age problems and are mostly bed-ridden. It's here, where we wish to provide improved palliative care," the Minister said."For this, there will be better coordination between the various organizations which are involved in this activity and the state government programmes," said Shailaja.She added that of 1.50 lakh such patients, around 49,000 currently getting benefits of palliative care through various private organizations and the ones in the state government sector."We have already included palliative care in the state-owned 232 community health centers. We have decided to appoint a physiotherapist and a nurse in addition to the existing staff to benefit those who need palliative care," she said."There are 15 training centers which have the approval of the WHO which gives training to volunteers who are interested in providing service to the suffering," added the minister.She added that it has also been decided that the Ayurveda sector will also be asked to join the new initiative, as Ayurveda too provides elements to improve the quality of life of those who need palliative care.Source: IANS