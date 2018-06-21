medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Kerala Health Minister: 1 Lakh or More Patients To Receive Palliative Care

by Rishika Gupta on  June 21, 2018 at 6:05 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kerala health minister promises to give proper palliative care to nearly one lakh people in the state. These patients who could be suffering from various ailments will have a better quality of life explains the K.K. Shailaja, the Kerala Health Minister.
Kerala Health Minister: 1 Lakh or More Patients To Receive Palliative Care
Kerala Health Minister: 1 Lakh or More Patients To Receive Palliative Care

The care would be provided through a joint initiative between the private sector and state government, the Kerala Assembly was told. Palliative care is given to improve the quality of life of patients who have a serious or life-threatening disease.

She said even as Kerala boasts of having the best of health care, when it comes to palliative care to those suffering from serious ailments like cancer and other life-threatening diseases, there has to be an improved effort to give them an improved quality of life.

"At present, there are around 1.50 lakh patients who have cancer, several other ailments, old age problems and are mostly bed-ridden. It's here, where we wish to provide improved palliative care," the Minister said.

"For this, there will be better coordination between the various organizations which are involved in this activity and the state government programmes," said Shailaja.

She added that of 1.50 lakh such patients, around 49,000 currently getting benefits of palliative care through various private organizations and the ones in the state government sector.

"We have already included palliative care in the state-owned 232 community health centers. We have decided to appoint a physiotherapist and a nurse in addition to the existing staff to benefit those who need palliative care," she said.

"There are 15 training centers which have the approval of the WHO which gives training to volunteers who are interested in providing service to the suffering," added the minister.

She added that it has also been decided that the Ayurveda sector will also be asked to join the new initiative, as Ayurveda too provides elements to improve the quality of life of those who need palliative care.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Expert Pain and Symptom Management with Palliative Care for Seriously Ill Patients

Expert Pain and Symptom Management with Palliative Care for Seriously Ill Patients

Palliative care can improve patient experience by cutting unnecessary procedures, enabling shorter hospital stay, facilitating better pain and symptom management in seriously ill patients.

Early Access to Palliative Care Associated With Better Quality of Life: Study

Early Access to Palliative Care Associated With Better Quality of Life: Study

Early access to palliative care results in better quality of life in patients with advanced cancer.

Heart Failure Patients Receive Less Palliative Care

Heart Failure Patients Receive Less Palliative Care

With improved education, cardiologists and primary care clinicians can integrate palliative care techniques in their everyday practice.

Trends in Palliative Care in Patients With End-stage Liver Disease

Trends in Palliative Care in Patients With End-stage Liver Disease

Patients with end-stage liver disease in the US have low rates of referral for palliative care. although rates have been slowly increasing over time.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Palliative Care

Palliative Care

Palliative care is specialized care for terminally ill patients, aiming to keep patients comfortable and improve quality of life, along with curative therapy.

More News on:

Amoebic Dysentery Health Insurance - India Palliative Care 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...