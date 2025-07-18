Can More Rifampicin Speed Up TB Recovery Without Risks?

A higher dose of rifampicin might boost TB recovery—but does it carry risks?
Rifampicin: The Underdosed Hero?For years, 10 mg/kg of rifampicin has been the standard. But this number wasn’t based on what works best—it was based on cost and caution. Now, this crucial drug might work better and faster at higher doses, potentially helping patients clear the infection more quickly.
Faster Clearance = Lower Risk of SpreadEarly results show that doses between 20–30 mg/kg can lead to early sputum conversion—a key sign the infection is going away. This not only helps the patient recover but also reduces the risk of spreading TB in the community. That’s a public health win, not just an individual one.
Balancing Benefits and RisksWhile mid-range higher doses appear safe, going above 30 mg/kg may cause serious liver damage and other side effects. This raises an important message: More is not always better, and the right dose must strike a careful balance between speed and safety.
What the Trials Actually ShowedAcross 19 trials and over 6,000 patients, evidence shows no clear benefit in survival or cure rates with doses above 15 mg/kg. But the trials mainly tested only modest increases. The need now is for stronger, longer studies that can test higher doses safely and track long-term relapse and survival outcomes.
A Smarter, Safer DoseThe real goal isn’t just more medicine—it’s better-targeted medicine. With support from the WHO and Wellcome Trust, researchers are now calling for larger, global trials to finally modernize TB treatment after 50 years of the same old approach.
