Can a Mathematical Model Helps Predict Anal Cancer Risk?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM
Can a Mathematical Model Helps Predict Anal Cancer Risk?

High-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL) treatment was found to decrease the risk of progression to invasive anal cancer by 57 percent.

Persons living with human immunodeficiency virus or HIV are at highest risk of invasive anal cancer, but state and national guidelines regarding the efficacy of cancer screening, which may involve physical exams and cell sampling, are mixed and controversial.

Anal Cancer

Anal Cancer


Cancer of the anus is rare however its incidence is increasing especially among the HIV positive patients and it is caused by human papilloma (HPV) virus.
"Unfortunately, there remains a lot of misperceptions, discomfort and stigma in addressing this topic," said first author Edward Cachay, MD, professor of medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine and an infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego Health's Owen Clinic, the largest primary care center in San Diego for individuals with HIV.

"Our goal was to develop a model-based nomogram that would assist patients and their doctors in making anal cancer screening decisions based on predicted risk profiles."
Anal Cancer Diagnosis & Death Rates Raised Among Americans

Anal Cancer Diagnosis & Death Rates Raised Among Americans


Rates of new anal cancer diagnoses and deaths have increased dramatically over the last 15 years among Americans.
Nomograms are mathematical models that calculate relationships between numerical variables. They are often used in cancer prognoses to predict the probability of an event, such as a positive biopsy, risk of recurrence or survival rate.

In the new study, Cachay and colleagues studied data from 8,139 persons with HIV treated at Owen Clinic between 2007 and 2020. Of that total, slightly less than half underwent at least one anal cytology test: 65 percent exhibited abnormal anal cytology results, 12.2 percent had HSILs. Adjusted probability of having an HSIL varied from 5 to 18 percent, depending on patient characteristics and behavioral exposures.

Anal Cancer in HIV Patients

The highest risk observed was associated with men who have sex with men (14 percent) and those who had experienced a CD4 cell count of less than 200. (CD4 cells, otherwise known as T cells, are white blood cells that fight infection and play an important role in the immune system.)

However, the authors noted that no single patient characteristic was associated with a predicted HSIL risk of less than 8 percent, highlighting the increased risk of anal cancer among persons living with HIV.

Anal cytology is a simple, inexpensive and low-complication component of screening for precursors of anal cancer. When combined with digital rectal examination, both precursor lesions and established cancers can be identified early in those at increased risk, said Cachay.

"We have solid evidence from a large randomized controlled trial that treatment of anal HSIL reduces substantially reduces risk of progression to invasive cancer. Although national consensus guidelines have not yet endorsed screening for anal cancer, we believe that there is sufficient evidence to justify shared decision-making discussions between HIV-infected patients and their clinicians regarding whether or not to screen.

"Our nomogram informs one component of a screening discussion: the risk of having the immediate precursor to invasive cancer, HSIL. It estimates quantitative risk based on modeled patient characteristics. Our paper also highlights the bounds of uncertainty regarding risk and discusses other important issues to be included in shared decision making discussions regarding screening."

Source: Eurekalert
Radiation Therapy can Improve Lives of Anal Cancer Patients

Radiation Therapy can Improve Lives of Anal Cancer Patients


Combination of extended-field radiation therapy and chemotherapy and intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) improves overall survival in anal cancer without increasing the risk of side effects.
Anal Cancer Survival Poorer Among Patients Living in Areas of Poverty

Anal Cancer Survival Poorer Among Patients Living in Areas of Poverty


Anal cancer patients living in low median household income areas are at an increased risk of early death.
