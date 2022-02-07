About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
How Soft CRISPR Offers a Fix for Genetic Defects?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 2, 2022 at 2:18 PM
How Soft CRISPR Offers a Fix for Genetic Defects?

A new method that uses natural DNA repair machinery provides a basis for novel gene treatment strategies with the possibility to cure a large spectrum of genetic diseases.

In many cases, those suffering from genetic disorders carry distinct mutations in the two copies of genes inherited from their parents.

CRISPR

CRISPR


CRISPR is a gene editing tool that is revolutionizing medical care with prospective cure for genetic diseases like cancer, diabetes, DMD, eye diseases, obesity.
This means that often, a mutation on one chromosome will have a functional sequence counterpart on the other chromosome. The researchers employed CRISPR genetic editing tools to exploit this fact.

"The healthy variant can be used by the cell's repair machinery to correct the defective mutation after cutting the mutant DNA," said Guichard, the senior author of the study, "Remarkably, this can be achieved even more efficiently by a simple harmless nick."
Test Your Knowledge on Genetics

Test Your Knowledge on Genetics


Genetics is the branch of science that deals with the study of genes, heredity and variation among all living things. Major strides have been made in the field of genetics and it finds numerous applications in modern medicine.
Working in fruit flies, the researchers designed mutants permitting visualization of such "homologous chromosome-templated repair," or HTR, by the production of pigments in their eyes. Such mutants initially featured entirely white eyes. But when the same flies expressed CRISPR components (a guide RNA plus Cas9), they displayed large red patches across their eyes, a sign that the cell's DNA repair machinery had succeeded in reversing the mutation using the functional DNA from the other chromosome.

CRISPR Genetic Editing

They then tested their new system with Cas9 variants known as "nickases" that targeted just one strand of DNA instead of both. Surprisingly, the authors found that such nicks also gave rise to high-level restoration of red eye color nearly on par with normal (non-mutated) healthy flies.

They found a 50-70% repair success rate with the nickase compared with just 20-30% in dual-strand cutting Cas9, which also generates frequent mutations and targets other sites throughout the genome (so-called off-target mutations). "I could not believe how well the nickase worked—it was completely unanticipated," said Roy, the lead author of the study. The versatility of the new system could serve as a model for fixing genetic mutations in mammals, the researchers noted.

"We don't know yet how this process will translate to human cells and if we can apply it to any gene," said Guichard. "Some adjustment may be needed to obtain efficient HTR for disease-causing mutations carried by human chromosomes."

The new research extends the group's previous achievements in precision-editing with "allelic-drives," which expand on principles of gene-drives with a guide RNA that directs the CRISPR system to cut undesired variants of a gene and replace them with a preferred version of the gene.

A key feature of the team's research is that their nickase-based system causes far fewer on- and off-target mutations, as is known to happen with more traditional Cas9-based CRISPR edits. They also say a slow, continuous delivery of nickase components across several days may prove more beneficial than one-time deliveries.

"Another notable advantage of this approach is its simplicity," said Bier. "It relies on very few components and DNA nicks are 'soft,' unlike Cas9, which produces full DNA breaks often accompanied by mutations."

"If the frequency of such events could be increased either by promoting interhomolog pairing or by optimizing nick-specific repair processes, such strategies could be harnessed to correct numerous dominant or trans-heterozygous disease-causing mutations," said Roy.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Genetic Disorders

Quiz on Genetic Disorders


genetic mutations and these mutations may be small, affecting just one gene or affecting entire chromosomes. Such mutations may develop spontaneously or they may be inherited from either parent. The consequences of such genetic disorders can vary greatly and very often the extent to which a genetic condition affects the person will be influenced by environmental factors as well. Test your knowledg
Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?

Do Genetics Play a Role in Oral Health?


A strong link between genetics and its role in the onset of tooth decay and gum diseases has been discovered. Genetic factors are involved in 60% of tooth decay.
More News on:
Genetics and Stem Cells Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Christianson Syndrome CRISPR Acute Coronary Syndrome 

