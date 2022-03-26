About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Cameroon Reports 44 Cholera Deaths

by Colleen Fleiss on March 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM
Cameroon Reports 44 Cholera Deaths

In Cameroon's Southwest region, 44 cholera deaths have been recorded. "It is a very serious situation," Filbert Eko Eko, public health chief of the region, told Xinhua news agency.

Over 1,700 cases have been reported in the region from March 11 to 23, according to figures released by the Southwest Regional Delegation of Public Health.

At least 14 people died of the disease between Wednesday and Thursday, raising the death toll to 44 in the last two weeks, Eko said.

"We have cases practically all over our region. Our three major treatment centres are completely overpowered," Eko told Xinhua.

He said hospitals do not have enough beds for patients, some of whom are staying in tents or along corridors in the facility premises.
The situation is dire in the seaside resort town of Limbe, where at least 400 infections were detected on Wednesday, according to officials.

On Wednesday, the region's governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, urged local officials to build toilets in the affected areas within 30 days.

Source: IANS
