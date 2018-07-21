medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Broken Bones May Increase Death Risk for Older Adults

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 21, 2018 at 11:57 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Broken bones among older people may increase their risk of death for up to 10 years, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Broken Bones May Increase Death Risk for Older Adults
Broken Bones May Increase Death Risk for Older Adults

Older people with broken bones face a higher risk of death, and that risk can stay elevated for years. Hip fractures are known to increase the mortality risk among older people, and this is the first study to identify how long this risk lasts for different fractures.

Non-hip fractures contribute to more than two-thirds of all fragility fractures and can include fractures of the femur, pelvis, clavicle or lower leg.

"A fracture is the starting point for much wider health issues that persist long after the fracture has healed and can ultimately result in earlier death," said Jacqueline Center, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., of the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Sydney, Australia.

"We tracked the increased risk of death for fractures in different bones and found that they vary. The heightened risk can last for over a decade after a hip fracture, and for most other fractures (apart from distal or minor fractures), the increased risk is for about five years."

This nationwide, registry-based follow-up study included all individuals in Denmark over the age of 50 who first experienced fragility fractures in 2001 and were followed up to 10 years for their mortality risk.

In the year after breaking a hip, men faced a 33 percent higher risk of death and women had a 20 percent higher risk. For femur or pelvic fractures, the one-year excess mortality was between 20 percent and 25 percent. A significant risk of death was still observed 10 years after a person broke a hip, and approximately five years following non-hip fractures.

"Our findings emphasize just how crucial early intervention is," Center said. "We need to understand the risk of breaking a bone before the fracture happens and treat that individual accordingly. While intervention after the first fracture is critical, we also need to diagnose those at risk of breaking bones before these major health impacts have occurred."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Fracture

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Hip Fracture

Hip Fracture

Hip fracture is a break in the upper part of thigh bone (femur) near to the hip joint. Hip fracture symptoms, causes and treatment are highlighted in this article.

Benzodiazepine Use Increases Risk of Hip Fractures Among Alzheimer's Patients

Benzodiazepine Use Increases Risk of Hip Fractures Among Alzheimer's Patients

The use of benzodiazepines and related drugs increases the risk of hip fracture by 43% in persons with Alzheimer's disease.

Most Elderly Hip Fractures Occur in Warm Months and Indoors

Most Elderly Hip Fractures Occur in Warm Months and Indoors

Falls are one of the most common health concerns faced by the elderly and the majority of falls occur during warm months, and most of them happen indoors rather than out.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

More News on:

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Death Facts Bereavement 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat can be used to treat smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...