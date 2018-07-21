Low-Dose Ketamine can be a Safe Opioid Alternative for Acute Pain

Low-dose ketamine can be an effective alternative for opioids to prevent opioid misuse among patients, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Academic Emergency Medicine.
Opioids are commonly prescribed in the emergency department (ED) for the treatment of acute pain, but due to the epidemic of opioid misuse, analgesic alternatives are being explored.
‘Low-dose ketamine is as effective as opioids for the control of acute pain in the emergency department.’
The analysis of 3 studies noted that although adverse events associated with ketamine were reported, few appeared to be clinically significant.
"Ketamine appears to be a legitimate and safe alternative to opioids for treating acute pain in the Emergency Department," said senior author Dr. Evan Schwarz, of the Washington University School of Medicine.
"Emergency physicians can feel comfortable using it instead of opioids."
Source: Eurekalert