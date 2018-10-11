medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Breast Milk, Saliva Can Promote Oral Health in Babies

by Iswarya on  November 10, 2018 at 3:48 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Breast milk plays a vital role in shaping a healthy oral microbiome in infants, reports a new study.

The study, led by Queensland University of Technology (QUT), showed that the growth of some microbes was inhibited for up to 24 hours following breast milk and saliva mixing.
Breast Milk, Saliva Can Promote Oral Health in Babies
Breast Milk, Saliva Can Promote Oral Health in Babies

This slowing down was irrespective of whether the microorganism was considered to be "pathogenic" (harmful) or "commensal" (normally found) in an infant's mouth.

It could be because the interaction of neonatal saliva and breast milk releases antibacterial compounds, including hydrogen peroxide, the researchers said.

"Breast milk is high in an enzyme called xanthine oxidase which acts on two substrates, found in babies' saliva," said Emma Sweeney, from QUT's Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation.

"The release of hydrogen peroxide from this interaction also activates the 'lactoperoxidase system' which produces additional compounds that also have antibacterial activity, and these compounds are capable of regulating the growth of microorganisms," she added, in the paper published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Sweeney noted that the composition of newborns' mouth microbiota was an important factor in health and well-being.

"Changes to these bacterial communities in newborns have important implications for infection or disease early in life," she said.

"While adult oral microbiota is stable, our studies have shown that the microbiota in the mouths of newborns is much more dynamic and seems to be altered by the mode of feeding within the first few months of life."

However, this also has significant implications for premature or sick babies who are fed via a tube.

"In these cases, the mixing of breast milk and babies' saliva does not occur, and so they do not receive the benefits of the antibacterial compounds released during breastfeeding.

"Other researchers have shown that hydrogen peroxide can remain active at pH levels similar to that of a baby's stomach, so we think that this antimicrobial activity seen in the mouth may also continue within the baby's stomach and intestines," Sweeney said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Breast Milk can Compliment the Use of Probiotics in Babies

Breast milk can act as complimentary supplement to probiotic treatment in new borns. Combination of both can lead to lasting changes in the gut microbiome.

Human Breast Milk Bank - Interview with Co-Founder of Amaara

Amaara, which started its first public human milk bank in Delhi, is all set to launch its next bank in Bengaluru.

Breast Milk Might Be Used To Fight Antibacterial Resistance

Sugars present in the breast milk help take over bacteria which are usually resistant to antibiotics.

Early Trials Suggest Anti-HIV Drug Dapivirine Levels in Breast Milk Safe For Babies

Early phase clinical trials find that levels of dapivirine in breast milk might be safe for breastfed babies and further safety studies are being planned.

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

Breast Enhancement Oil

Breasts contain mammary glands which produce and secrete milk for feeding and nourishing babies. Though both men and women have mammary glands the male breasts differ from female ones as there is no physiological function for milk production in males.

Breast Lumps

Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.

Breast Lumps-Screening

Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Child Dental Health

Initiating dental care at an early age can prevent tooth decay in children and also helps maintain overall oral health throughout life.

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic checkups.

Dry Mouth

Dry mouth may be caused by dehydration and many other health conditions. Learn how to treat dry mouth and maintain oral health.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

More News on:

AIDS/HIV Mastitis Breasts - Structures and Types Breast Lumps Breast Lumps-Screening Dental Check-Up Child Dental Health Health Insurance - India Breast Enhancement Oil Dry Mouth 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables ...

 Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Curious about long pepper? Here we decode some amazing health benefits this wonder herb offers.

 Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive