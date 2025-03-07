About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Breast Cancer Mortality Rate Stop Falling?

by Dr. Leena M on Mar 7 2025 11:27 AM

Reduced screening guidelines and awareness have lead to severe stage of breast cancer among women.

For years, breast cancer deaths have been going down, thanks to better screenings and treatments. But now, experts have discovered a worrying change—women under 40 and over 74 are no longer seeing improvements. More cases are being found at later stages, making survival harder. Could outdated screening guidelines be putting these women at risk? This new study raises big questions about how we detect and treat breast cancer in the most vulnerable groups.

Why Breast Cancer Deaths Are No Longer Falling

The investigation found that for women 75 years and older, the breast cancer mortality rate decreased by 1.26% per year from 1993 to 2013, when the rate stopped declining. For Asian, Hispanic, and Native American women (of all ages), breast cancer mortality rates have stopped declining over the most recent period since 2009 for Asian women, since 2008 for Hispanic women, and since 2005 for Native American women.


Late Diagnoses in Young and Elderly Women

The investigators conducting this study contend that mortality rates have stopped declining for women under 40 and over 74 due to significant increases in stage IV breast cancers at diagnosis in these two age groups. Stage IV (metastatic) breast cancer at diagnosis has an extremely poor prognosis .


Are Current Guidelines Failing Some Women?

This study indicates that increasing rates of advanced stage breast cancer at diagnosis is an important reason breast cancer mortality rates are no longer declining at the rate they once did. The researchers believe that this may be due to healthcare protocols. While the medical community currently recommends a breast cancer assessment for all women by age 25, breast cancer screening is only recommended for women under age 40 who are at higher-than-average risk. Some guidelines discourage women over 74 from screening.

Source-Oxford University Press USA
