How a Mother`s Cannabis Use can Affect the Child`s Behavior

New research has revealed a troubling link between maternal cannabis use and childhood behavior problems. Children whose mothers used cannabis during pregnancy or after birth face a much higher risk of developing disorders like oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) and conduct disorder (CD). With cannabis use rising among pregnant women, experts warn of serious long-term consequences for children’s mental health.Published in ,, the study analysed data from more than 222,600 Australian mothers and children, revealing maternal cannabis use disorder (CUD) during pregnancy and the postnatal period significantly increased the risk of childhood disruptive behavioural disorders.Lead researcher Abay Tadesse, from Curtin’s School of Population Health, said “the findings highlighted the need for interventions targeting cannabis use among reproductive-age women.”“We found children of mothers with cannabis use disorder were at a significantly higher risk of developing behavioural issues such as oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) and conduct disorder (CD),” Mr Tadesse said.“Our research showed maternal cannabis use during pregnancy increased the risk of disruptive behavioural disorders by 3.56 times, while postnatal use increased the risk by 2.95 times.“With an estimated one in five Australian pregnant women using cannabis and disruptive behavioural disorders on the rise, our findings underscore the growing public health concern around cannabis use.”Professor Rosa Alati, the Head of Curtin’s School of Population Health, said the study highlighted the lasting impact of maternal cannabis use on children’s mental health.“Cannabinoid ingredients can cross the placenta and enter breast milk, potentially affecting brain development. This research provides critical evidence to help shape health policies aimed at minimising harm,” Professor Alati said.“While intervention strategies are essential, further genetic research is also needed to better understand the link between maternal cannabis use and childhood behavioural disorders.”This study identifies maternal cannabis use as a significant risk factor for childhood disruptive behavioural disorders, acknowledging that these associations are also likely to be influenced by a range of genetic, environmental and social factors.Source-Curtin University