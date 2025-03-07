Lighting Up the Brain: Using PET Imaging to Detect Neurodegenerative Diseases

PET imaging is enhanced by using edaravone to detect oxidative stress, enabling earlier diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Alzheimer's.
Positron emission tomography (PET), a nuclear imaging technique commonly used to diagnose conditions like cancer, has been enhanced by researchers at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to improve its ability to detect neurological diseases. The scientists have repurposed edaravone, an antioxidant used in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as a probe for central nervous system PET imaging. This new approach allows for the detection of oxidative stress, a key factor in brain damage, paving the way for better detection of neurological disorders. The results were published in Nature Biomedical Engineering (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A positron emission tomography tracer for the imaging of oxidative stress in the central nervous system
Impact of Oxidative Stress on NeurodegenerationNeurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS and Alzheimer’s disease, are largely diagnosed by physical symptoms that occur when treatment is often too late to be effective. Reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (RONS) are a group of chemically reactive molecules that play important roles in cell signaling and growth. However, accumulation of RONS can cause oxidative stress, leading to tissue injury and dysfunction. Oxidative stress is associated with diseases and conditions affecting the brain and other parts of the central nervous system, resulting in neurodegeneration. Detecting oxidative stress through a noninvasive imaging technique has the potential to shift the diagnosis, and thus treatment, of conditions like ALS and Alzheimer's disease much earlier when such care can be more beneficial.
Radical Burst Helps Track Onset Of Brain DamageIn addition to neurodegenerative disease, oxidative stress is a factor in many other neurological diseases, such as stroke. In such cases, the harm does not just come from the initial injury.
“It’s the subsequent secondary injury, which usually comes from the immune response, which causes the most neurological damage,” explained corresponding author Kiel Neumann, Ph.D., St. Jude Department of Radiology. “Part of that immune response is a burst of reactive oxygen and nitrogen species, sometimes called an oxidative burst.”
Radiolabeling Edaravone to Track Oxidative StressThe reactive chemicals released under oxidative bursts include hydroxyl and peroxyl radicals, short-lived chemicals that, in large amounts, can act as a detonator for a cascade of oxidative damage. As an antioxidant, edaravone naturally interacts with RONS, leading Neumann to hypothesize that the drug could be repurposed to enhance imaging efforts. Neumann’s team radiolabeled edaravone, replacing atoms in the molecule with radioactive isotopes to allow him to track the movement and breakdown of the drug. When administered, the radiolabeled drug releases subatomic particles called positrons in amounts unnoticeable by all but a PET scan, wherein it lights up the area where the drug accumulates: alongside the build-up of RONS.
How Edaravone Improves Target Visibility in PET Imaging“The goal in imaging is to promote contrast, so we want something that engages with its target rapidly but then also rapidly clears so you can see your target right away,” explained Neumann. “What was unique about this drug is that when it reacts with oxidative stress, it undergoes a massive structural and polarity change which keeps it in the cell and promotes contrast.”
The drug’s excellent ability to bind RONS in tiny doses means it is perfectly suited for PET imaging while it can still be used as an antioxidant treatment at standard doses — a diagnosis and treatment one-two punch. “Our diagnostic tests are on the order of nanograms to micrograms of material, so the body doesn’t even know it’s there,” Neumann said.
“Ultimately, our goal is to use this to impact clinical care. Therapeutic intervention using this technology for clinical disease management is the future.”
