Lighting Up the Brain: Using PET Imaging to Detect Neurodegenerative Diseases

PET imaging is enhanced by using edaravone to detect oxidative stress, enabling earlier diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Alzheimer's.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A positron emission tomography tracer for the imaging of oxidative stress in the central nervous system



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases are the most common neurodegenerative disorders, while Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is extremely rare, affecting just one in every million people. #medindia #alzheimer #neurodegeneration’

Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases are the most common neurodegenerative disorders, while Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is extremely rare, affecting just one in every million people. #medindia #alzheimer #neurodegeneration’

Advertisement

Impact of Oxidative Stress on Neurodegeneration

Advertisement

Radical Burst Helps Track Onset Of Brain Damage

Advertisement

Radiolabeling Edaravone to Track Oxidative Stress

How Edaravone Improves Target Visibility in PET Imaging

A positron emission tomography tracer for the imaging of oxidative stress in the central nervous system - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-025-01362-3)