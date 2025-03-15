Breaking Stereotypes: Making Vegetarianism Socially Acceptable

People have mixed opinions about vegetarianism, making it less accepted. To make it more popular, marketing should focus on its benefits and tackle social challenges.
Go to source). How can vegetarian food become more socially acceptable and find its way onto the tables of more and more of us?
University of Vaasa marketing researchers Roosa-Maaria Malila, PhD researcher, Kyösti Pennanen, Research Director, and Harri Luomala, Professor of Consumer Behaviour at the University of Vaasa, have explored attitudes towards vegetarianism and why plant-based diet and products are not widely accepted.
Why People Judge VegetariansThe consumption of meat and meat substitutes is a highly charged social phenomenon. According to our research, consumers who prefer plant-based alternatives are perceived as socially different – and not in a good way, Malila concludes.
According to the research by Malila and partners, people who prefer vegetarian food are associated with a range of positive images. They are admired and appreciated. They are seen as environmentally friendly, health-conscious, and moral people.
However, the preference for vegetarian options also causes resentment among people. The research revealed that in addition to positive images, the promotion of vegetarianism also arouses fear, envy, contempt, and anger. In our research, we found that people even wanted to act aggressively towards vegetarians or exclude them from social circles, Malila says.
In the research, participants were asked to form a perception of a fictional consumer based on their shopping list. The participants were from Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden. Participants were presented with three different shopping lists, which varied based on the inclusion or exclusion of animal and plant-based protein products from similar product categories. All lists included the same five staple foods: pasta, bread, apple juice, carrots, and bananas, to blur the primary purpose of the research.
How Food Choices Shape OpinionsOne shopping basket was a meat eater's shopping basket, which included items such as minced meat, cold cuts, and sausages. The second basket was a so-called “flexible” basket, which contained chicken rolls and vegetable sausages in addition to the basic products. The third basket was rich in meat substitutes, such as vegetable-based dumplings, vegetarian sausages, and so on.
The mixed feelings towards vegetarians reflect the prevailing climate in which the need to reduce meat consumption for environmental reasons will certainly no longer come as a surprise to anyone. Understandably, changing one's consumption habits is not so simple. This can be reflected in frustration and channeled through those who are already driving change. Of course, the fear of giving up the benefits gained also causes similar feelings, even though a vegetarian diet need not be a compromise, the image around it may be perceived as such. The introduction of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations caused a real cut-up frenzy in Finland in 2024. The recommendations suggest cutting down on red meat, meat products, and salt.
The new dietary recommendations call for vegetarian food. The recommendations aim to put vegetables, berries and fruit, whole grains, pulses, and sustainably caught or farmed fish on people's plates. The new recommendations divided opinion in public debates. This phenomenon is in line with research by Malila and its partners.
According to Malila, change starts first and foremost with each individual, but the prevailing structures of our society also play a major role. Food is quite a strong part of our social identity. If and when vegetarian food evokes negative feelings, not many people want to risk being associated with it. Belonging to a group is an evolutionary motive. We need acceptance from our fellow human beings.
Reducing meat consumption is essential if we are to ensure a viable future for humans and animals on our planet. The critical question is how to mainstream vegetarianism?
How to Make Vegetarianism a Better Food HabitResearch shows that marketing could be more creative to appeal to people who have not yet made a change in their diet. Different consumers need to be addressed in different ways. Malila suggests that marketing messages could emphasize how vegetarianism is a better option for the individual rather than highlighting the environmental benefits.
Encouraging people to make more sustainable food choices is not just about pricing or whether a product tastes like a Michelin-starred masterpiece. It is clear from these findings that sustainable food needs an image makeover if it is to be perceived as socially acceptable. New marketing strategies need to address prevailing prejudices, and thus make skillful use of stereotypes, emotions, and behavioral tendencies to overcome them.
There are many arguments for not switching to a plant-based diet. One of the most frequently raised arguments is cost. We have plenty of domestic research to show that the cost of vegetarianism is not the main barrier to adoption, although it is one of them. Social reasons are significantly more of a barrier, Malila explains.
Malila's message is clear: vegetarianism should become the new norm, and for this to happen, major systemic changes in society are needed. Such a change must be committed to in the long term. Vegetarianism itself needs a systemic change in image, involving the EU, the state, businesses, consumers, and organizations.
