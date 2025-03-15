About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

DNA Repair Protein Could Combat Senescence and Prevent Age-Related Diseases

by Naina Bhargava on Mar 15 2025 11:10 AM

Aging cells can cause inflammation, but targeting the protein p53 may help reduce this and promote healthier aging.

DNA Repair Protein Could Combat Senescence and Prevent Age-Related Diseases
In humans and other multicellular organisms, cell division occurs. This fundamental process supports the growth of embryos into adulthood and aids in the healing of injuries like bumps, bruises, and scrapes throughout life (1 Trusted Source
p53 enhances DNA repair and suppresses cytoplasmic chromatin fragments and inflammation in senescent cells

Go to source).
Certain factors can cause cells to abandon this characteristic and enter a zombie-like state known as senescence where they persist but no longer divide to make new cells. Our bodies can remove these senescent cells that tend to pile up as we age. The older we get, however, the less efficient our immune systems become at doing so.

“In addition to no longer growing and proliferating, the other hallmark of senescent cells is that they have this inflammatory program causing them to secrete inflammatory molecules,” said Peter Adams, Ph.D., director and professor in the Cancer Genome and Epigenetics Program at Sanford Burnham Prebys and senior and co-corresponding author of the study.


Prolonging Life is the New Future of Aging
Prolonging Life is the New Future of Aging
Genetic manipulation by UC San Diego researchers results in extended cellular lifespan.
Advertisement

Senescence-Associated Secretory Phenotype

Cells “running” this inflammatory program are considered to exhibit the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP). Too many cells with SASP secreting inflammatory molecules can contribute to chronic inflammation in the body. This pervasive inflammation — called “inflammaging” — has been linked to many age-related diseases.

Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys and collaborators across the country published findings March 5, 2025, in Nature Communications showing that the mitochondria powering our cells also control the ability of a DNA repair protein to suppress SASP, which may reduce or delay inflammaging.


Advertisement
Is It Possible to Reverse Human Aging?
Is It Possible to Reverse Human Aging?
Can aging be stopped or reversed? Yes, stopping the biological process underlying human aging is possible, but reversing aging is biologically impossible.

Inducing Cellular Senescence Through Radiation

The research team turned human cells senescent by exposing them to radiation and then used those cells to demonstrate that DNA fixer tumor protein p53 suppressed SASP and one of its triggering events, the formation of cytoplasmic chromatin fragments (CCF). These fragments are bits of damaged DNA that have been spewed from the cells’ nuclei into the gel-like cytoplasm that occupies the space in the cell between the outer membrane and central nucleus. The presence of DNA where it does not belong can trigger the immune system and contributes to SASP.

The scientists validated their findings in mice by treating them with a drug developed by cancer researchers to activate p53 as a way of suppressing tumors. In aged mice, the drug did not reduce the number of senescent cells but instead reversed the cellular signature that marks age-associated SASP, potentially stopping the inflammatory pollution that can lead to inflammaging.


Advertisement
Mutant P53 Gene Fuels Cancer-promoting Effects of Inflammation
Mutant P53 Gene Fuels Cancer-promoting Effects of Inflammation
Instead of suppressing tumor growth, mutant forms of p53 gene fuel pro-inflammatory responses that increase cancer growth, says study.

Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Senescent Cells

In addition, the investigators discovered that senescent cells suffer from dysfunction in the mitochondria serving as cells’ primary source of energy. Stressed mitochondria can cause senescent cells to form CCF and dampen the expression of the gene carrying the blueprint for p53.

“Altogether, we’ve identified a cellular circuit capable of promoting DNA repair and genome integrity while suppressing the dangerous inflammatory feature of senescent cells that contribute to age-related diseases,” said Karl Miller, Ph.D., staff scientist in the Adams lab at Sanford Burnham Prebys and lead and co-corresponding author of the study.

“We also have shown that this pathway can be modified by existing drugs in cultured cells and mice, so it may be possible to one day design a treatment that targets p53 to promote healthier aging.”

Reference:
  1. p53 enhances DNA repair and suppresses cytoplasmic chromatin fragments and inflammation in senescent cells - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-57229-3)

Source-Eurekalert
African American Women With P53 Genetic Variant Have Elevated Breast Cancer Risk
African American Women With P53 Genetic Variant Have Elevated Breast Cancer Risk
The p53 protein is a critical tumor suppressor in the cell and genetic mutations cause a loss of its function in regulating proliferation arrest and cell death.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional