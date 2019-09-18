medindia

BRCA2 Gene Fault Ups Risk of Prostate Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 18, 2019 at 5:11 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men with faulty BRCA2 gene were found to be at a higher risk of prostate cancer and could benefit from PSA (prostate specific antigen) testing to help detect the disease earlier, stated researchers funded by Cancer Research UK.
BRCA2 Gene Fault Ups Risk of Prostate Cancer
BRCA2 Gene Fault Ups Risk of Prostate Cancer

Previous studies have shown that PSA is not a suitable test for screening for prostate cancer in the general population, and this remains the case. There are limitations to the PSA test - including false positives, false negatives and overdiagnosis***.

Show Full Article


In the study published today (Tuesday) in European Urology, researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, looked at around 1400 men**** and compared those who don't carry the BRCA2 gene fault with those who do.

Men were offered a yearly PSA test and depending on the result, they were either offered a biopsy to confirm their disease and treated if needed or asked to come back the following year. The researchers found that men who carry the BRCA2 gene fault were almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than non-carriers.

They also found that carriers were diagnosed at a younger age - an average of 61 compared with 64 in non-carriers.

Importantly, men with the BRCA2 gene fault were diagnosed with more serious tumours - with 77% of men having clinically significant***** disease compared with 40% of non-carriers.

The study wasn't able to look at whether PSA testing reduced the number of men who died from prostate cancer, which is needed to prove the value of screening in any group.

There are many different things that can raise PSA levels, including an enlarged prostate, certain medications, urinary tract infections or recent ejaculation.

And receiving a false positive result can lead to unnecessary worry and unnecessary biopsies. This research provides more evidence that the BRCA2 fault increases the risk of prostate cancer in men and shows that a better test is needed to diagnose them.

The BRCA1 and 2 genes are linked to an increased risk in breast and ovarian cancer. But it's less well known that the BRCA2 fault also increases the risk of prostate cancer, although we don't know by exactly how much.

Estimates are around 1 in 300 men could be carrying the gene fault, but only some of them will go on to develop prostate cancer.******

Study leader, Professor Rosalind Eeles, Professor of Oncogenetics at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and Consultant Clinical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: "For women who undergo genetic testing, options are available to them if they carry a BRCA fault, including preventative surgery and increased screening. But there's no prevention pathway in place if men decide to find out if they're a carrier. Which is why our research is so important.

"Men may get tested for the BRCA fault due to a family history of breast cancer, as they could pass the gene onto their children, which is especially significant if they have daughters. And our research offers this group of men more insight into their own health.

"Based on our results, we would recommend offering men who carry a fault in the BRCA2 regular PSA tests, so that they can be diagnosed and treated earlier."

Professor Charles Swanton, Cancer Research UK's chief clinician, said: "Understanding more about people at higher risk of prostate cancer is an incredibly important area of research.

"Previous studies have shown that PSA is not a suitable test for screening for prostate cancer in the general population. But we still need to understand whether PSA testing would reduce deaths from the disease in any high-risk groups before we make any recommendation.

"All doctors want the best for their patients and don't want to leave any stone unturned, so some may explain the potential risks associated with PSA testing and still recommend this in high-risk groups despite not knowing that it reduces deaths. Men who are worried about their prostate cancer risk or have a family history should discuss it with their doctor."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Decipher Test for Prostate Cancer

Decipher test a genomic test for prostate cancer that determines the aggressiveness of the cancer and helps in planning the treatment course for the cancer.

Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its symptoms often go unnoticed until it's too late. This quiz tests your knowledge on prostate cancer, its diagnosis and treatment options and is as ...

Prostate Cancer Facts and Figures

Prostate cancer is a cancer that forms in tissues of the prostate. It is the second most common cancer in men worldwide. Read Medindia's facts on Prostate cancer.

Simple Blood Test can Detect Prostate Cancer with High Accuracy

Simple blood test can determine the presence of prostate cancer efficiently accurately and helps avoid unnecessary invasive biopsies and treatment.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

Inherited breast cancers are caused due to mutations in genes that increase the risk of breast cancer in women.

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer and it is the sixth leading cause of death in men worldwide.

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingProstate CancerTrans-Urethral Resection of the ProstateProstate Cancer: Treatment OptionsProstate Specific Antigen [PSA]Weaver SyndromeMedical Management of Prostate CancerInherited Breast Cancer Syndromes

What's New on Medindia

Cancer Cells Exhibit Cannibalism to Survive Chemotherapy: Here's How

Watch Out: Anemia can Spread Deadly Dengue Virus

Importance of Breast Feeding
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive