medindia

Brain Could Integrate Natural and Artificial Vision to Cure Blindness

by Iswarya on  December 27, 2019 at 12:29 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that the brains of blind people who get artificial retina implants may be able to process information from the implant and combine it successfully with stimuli coming naturally from other parts of the retina, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Current Biology.
Brain Could Integrate Natural and Artificial Vision to Cure Blindness
Brain Could Integrate Natural and Artificial Vision to Cure Blindness

Though there is no cure for Macular degeneration, significant recent advancements in artificial retina implants may lead to effective treatment. Located inside the eye, the retina contains light receptors (photoreceptors) that absorb light. Information is then processed and transmitted to the brain. The macula, the central area of the retina, processes most of the information that reaches the brain from the eye, enabling one to see while reading and driving, facial recognition, and any other activity that requires accurate vision.

Show Full Article


In the peripheral retina, the area of the retina outside the macula that assists mainly with spatial judgment, vision is 10-20 times less precise. In AMD precise vision is impaired due to damage to the center of the retina, while peripheral vision remains normal.

When there is damage to the photoreceptor layers in the retina, an artificial retina -- a device built from tiny electrodes smaller in width than a hair -- may be implanted. Activating these electrodes results in electrical stimulation of the remaining retinal cells and results in the visual restoration, albeit partially. AMD patients implanted with an artificial retina possess a combination of artificial central vision and normal peripheral vision. This combination of artificial and natural vision is important to study in order to understand how to help the blind. One of the critical questions in this regard is whether the brain can integrate artificial and natural vision properly.

In a new study published in the journal Current Biology, researchers from Bar-Ilan University and Stanford University report for the first time the discovery of evidence indicating that the brain knows how to integrate natural and artificial vision while maintaining processing information that is important for vision.

"We used a unique projection system which stimulated either natural vision, artificial vision or a combination of natural and artificial vision, while simultaneously recording the cortical responses in rodents implanted with a subretinal implant," said Tamar Arens-Arad, who conducted the experiments as part of her doctoral studies. The implant is composed of dozens of tiny solar cells and electrodes, developed by Prof. Daniel Palanker at Stanford University.

"These pioneering results have implications for better restoration of sight in AMD patients implanted with retinal prosthetic devices and support our hypothesis that prosthetic and natural vision can be integrated into the brain. The results could also have implications for future brain-machine interface applications where artificial and natural processes co-exist," said Prof. Yossi Mandel, Head of Bar-Ilan University's Ophthalmic Science and Engineering Lab and the study's lead author.

The research was carried out in Prof. Mandel's lab at the School of Optometry and Vision Science, Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences, and the Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials (BINA) at Bar-Ilan University's, in collaboration with Prof. Palanker of Stanford University. The study was conducted by Tamar Arens-Arad in collaboration with Dr. Nairouz Farah, Rivkah Lender, Avital Moshkovitz, and Thomas Flores.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Age related macular degeneration is a disease of the elderly, wherein the macula or the central part of the retina gets affected, leading to loss of vision.

Gene Therapy for Macular Degeneration

Gene therapy gives new hope for age-related blindness. Scientists were able to deliver the gene for a retinal opsin into the genome of ganglion cells using an adeno-associated viral vector. The blind ganglion cells were restored and became sensitive ...

Stem Cells are a Potential Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration

The presence of primary cilia on retinal pigment epithelial cells is necessary for their proper structure and function in dry age-related macular degeneration.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Beyond Single Treatment Mode

The research report establishes that drugs targeting immune pathways to prevent retinal tissue loss in age-related macular degeneration are ineffective as monotherapies.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink eye, is the redness in the eye, which is caused due to inflammation of the conjunctiva. Conjunctiva is the lining that covers the eyelid and eye surface.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsVisionAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainPink Eye Symptom EvaluationWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Neck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome

Surviving Feasting Season: Perfect Ways to Eat Healthy during Christmas Holidays
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive