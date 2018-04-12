medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Boys with Social Difficulties are More Prone to Early Substance Use

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 4, 2018 at 1:09 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Boys with social difficulties are more likely to engage in early substance use, reveals a new study.
Boys with Social Difficulties are More Prone to Early Substance Use
Boys with Social Difficulties are More Prone to Early Substance Use

Boys who enter sixth-grade with co-occurring social skills, anxiety, learning and conduct problems are at the greatest risk of developing aggressive behavior and using tobacco, alcohol, and marijuana by the end of eighth grade, a new study found.

"While substance use among all boys in the study population increased over time, it increased the fastest among boys who had the greatest social skills needs," said University of Illinois social work professor Kevin Tan, the principal investigator of the study.

Rather than any single factor, a combination of characteristics may predict youths' risk of succumbing to or avoiding problem behaviors, Tan said.

Tan and his co-authors found four distinct patterns of co-occurring social-emotional learning and behavioral problems among the more than 2,600 middle-school boys in their study. The boys were students at 37 schools located in Chicago; Durham, North Carolina; Athens, Georgia; and Richmond, Virginia.

At four time points, beginning in the fall term of sixth grade and ending in the spring term of eighth grade, the students were surveyed on their verbal, relational and physical aggression and their use of cigarettes, alcohol, and marijuana during the prior 30 days.

At each time point, a teacher also assessed each boy's social skills development, symptoms of anxiety and learning problems. Teachers also reported on their students' conduct, such as how frequently they skipped classes and stole from other students.

Boys who had significant problems in all four domains - social skills, anxiety, learning, and conduct - were the most susceptible to engaging in aggression and substance use, the researchers found.

Although this group composed only 6.3 percent of the study population, prior research has shown that youths with these characteristics are at the greatest risk of the poorest outcomes across their lifespans, according to Tan and his co-authors.

Conversely, the researchers found that boys who scored well on social, emotional, learning and conduct - a group that composed more than 61 percent of the sample - showed only small increases in physical aggression and substance use.

The third risk pattern involved boys who had poor social skills in addition to learning and conduct problems. While these boys entered sixth grade exhibiting the most behavioral problems, their physical and relational aggression and cigarette smoking declined over time, and their alcohol and marijuana use didn't vary.

The researchers also identified a fourth distinct risk pattern previously unexamined in research pertaining to a group of boys who may be underserved by practitioners. Boys in this group, which composed about 15 percent of the sample population, had positive social skills but moderate problems with learning, anxiety and conduct.

"Although these boys may be socially skilled, their other problems can lead to increased aggression and substance use as they progress through middle school," Tan said.

These youths' social skills may account for their heightened verbal aggression, the researchers hypothesized, because "these boys are more attuned to how to utilize indirect forms of aggression as a means of harming others and, over time, become more accustomed to dealing with interpersonal matters through non-physical means."

Alcohol and marijuana use increased among boys in this group, but at lower rates than their peers in the high-risk group. Tan and his co-authors suggested that these social boys may be more susceptible to negative peer influences that lead to experimentation with alcohol and drugs.

"Understanding these configurations of social-emotional, learning and conduct problems can help us understand how they elevate or decrease students' risks for different outcomes," Tan said.

"There are opportunities here for schools to provide early prevention and interventions to address any problems before they become severe."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Substance Use Higher among Children with ADHD

Substance use in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) begins at a young age, which increases marijuana and cigarette use in their adulthood.

Teens with Conduct and Substance Use Problems Might Die Young

Adolescents with severe conduct and substance use problems are five times more likely to die early than their peers. Conduct disorder was found to be a more powerful independent risk factor.

Early Puberty - A Risk for Substance Abuse among Boys

Early puberty in white adolescent boys may increase substance use risk, according to a research at the Purdue University. Brain-related testosterone activity contributes to an increased risk of substance use more than an earlier appearance of ...

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ginger

Osimertinib for Treating Non Small Cell Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive