October 9, 2020
Bovine Adenovirus Used to Develop COVID Vaccine
Indian-origin research team in the US is developing a unique Covid-19 vaccine that uses a bovine adenovirus that will protect all population segments, especially older adults.

Bovine Adenovirus, also called BAdV, is a member of the Adenoviridae family that causes cattle disease.

"Adenoviral vectors have a promising gene-delivery platform for several therapeutic and vaccine purposes during the last two decades," stated study author Suresh Kuchipudi from Penn State University.


"Historically, human adenoviruses have been used as platforms for vaccine delivery, but using animal adenovirus indicates that the humans will have no pre-existing immunity to the vector, hence improving its effectiveness," Kuchipudi added.

Kuchipudi said that human adenoviruses are widespread and can cause common illnesses such as cold-like symptoms, sore throat, fever, pneumonia, bronchitis, diarrhea, and pink eye.

As a result, most people may have pre-existing immunity that can impact the vaccine efficacy delivered through a human adenovirus-based vector.

The team, which is led by virologist Suresh Mittal and immunologist Suryaprakash Sambhara, has adapted an adenovirus commonly found in cattle to prevent it from replicating, which enhances safety.

The researchers also altered the adenovirus to express a peptide that stimulates a robust immune response to mice's influenza viruses.

"Our preliminary work has unveiled that this novel vaccine platform provides significantly higher levels of immunity than that of human adenovirus vectors," said Kuchipudi.

The study hypothesizes that immunization with this vector representing relevant antigens of SARS-CoV-2 will strengthen an efficient anti-COVID-19 immunity.

"We think this effort will yield an effective coronavirus vaccine and could make a vital contribution to flattening the COVID pandemic's trajectory and helping to manage its second wave," says the study author.

Source: Medindia

